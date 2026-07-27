NX China Exhibits at 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing

- Introducing Solutions that Leverage Extensive Logistics Network across Asia, Centered on "Pan-Asia Strategy" -

TOKYO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., participated in the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China from Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 26.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Booth at the exhibition: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XVYXGHmodpSLl82EEoBR2mkQe3gY7hfy/view?usp=drive_link

Organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, CISCE is one of China's largest exhibitions dedicated to the theme of supply chains. This year, 676 companies and organizations exhibited at the expo, with participants from 85 countries, regions and international organizations. Leading companies from a wide range of industries gathered in one place, making the event a key venue for showcasing the latest trends in global supply chains.

At its booth, NX China showcased a variety of solutions leveraging the logistics networks it has built across Asia, focusing on its "Pan-Asia Strategy." In particular, the company presented proposals for building cross-regional logistics frameworks and addressing increasingly complex supply chain environments for Chinese companies accelerating their overseas expansion. Throughout the expo, NX China welcomed many customers and engaged in active exchanges of views on the challenges surrounding supply chains and their future direction. For NX China as well, the event provided a valuable opportunity to directly understand customer needs and use those insights to further enhance its services.

The NX Group will continue supporting its customers' global business expansion by strengthening relationships and creating new partnerships with customers and relevant organizations through participation in exhibitions around the world.

Comments from an NX China Representative

Nobuyuki Iimura, Deputy General Manager, General Affairs Department, Corporate Management Headquarters, and Finance Department, Corporate Strategy Headquarters, NX China:

"During the expo, many customers and partners visited our booth, enabling us to engage in active dialogue on current supply chain challenges and future prospects. At a time when global supply chains are undergoing unprecedented transformation, the event gave us a renewed sense of the high expectations placed on our network and solutions. We will take seriously the opinions and requests we received and continue refining our network across Asia while providing comprehensive support for building flexible and resilient supply chains tailored to each customer's needs.

"The NX Group will continue evolving as a partner supporting growth in Asia, including China. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who visited our booth and to all those involved."

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.