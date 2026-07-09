NX Automotive Logistics (China) Exhibits at 2026 China (Chongqing) Smart Vehicle Technology Expo

- Supporting Local Suppliers' Overseas Expansion in Chongqing, Key Hub in Western China -

TOKYO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Automotive Logistics (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Automotive Logistics (China)"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., exhibited at the 2026 China (Chongqing) Smart Vehicle Technology Expo held in Chongqing, China for three days from Wednesday, May 13 to Friday, May 15.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Booth at the exhibition

Image1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16M-_DOJRQc_WIKG9JbgTo5aKVtN58d-P/view?usp=drive_link

Image2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-lmf7zVNt0oDqjRRqzzZ9yuF6JpAvkA7/view?usp=drive_link

The China (Chongqing) Smart Vehicle Technology Expo is an important automotive technology trade fair in western China. This year's event featured more than 600 exhibitors from around the world and attracted over 26,000 visitors. The Sichuan-Chongqing area centered on Chongqing is one of China's leading automotive industry hubs, home to a wide range of businesses from vehicle manufacturers to small and midsize suppliers, and is also one of the most important regions for NX Automotive Logistics (China).

At its booth, NX Automotive Logistics (China) showcased the NX Group's global network as well as improvement solutions for automotive parts logistics and the latest IT systems. Approximately 50 companies visited the booth during the exhibition, enabling in-depth discussions to better understand their needs.

While many supplier companies are interested in expanding into overseas markets, quite a few face challenges such as limited export experience and insufficient logistics resources. For these companies, NX Automotive Logistics (China) proposed solutions that leverage its global door-to-door service network and extensive industry expertise to turn ideas at the planning stage into concrete and feasible logistics plans. Exhibiting at the Expo provided a valuable opportunity not only to help resolve customers' issues but also to create future business opportunities.

By participating in exhibitions around the world, the NX Group will continue strengthening relationships with customers and related organizations and building new partnerships to support business expansion for customers worldwide.

Comment from the person in charge

Zhang Juan, Senior Manager, Business Development Department, NX Automotive Logistics (China): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Bt3jpIq8w0T0WoNeeDQl35pqa6X7iTJM/view?usp=sharing

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.