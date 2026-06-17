NX China to Exhibit at 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE)

TOKYO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., will participate in the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) to be held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing from Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 26.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image of expo booth: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NY2WBTjvpYWu3JMIv6CBuoQw67zezYFv/view?usp=sharing

The China International Supply Chain Expo, organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), is the world's first and China's largest supply chain-themed exhibition. This fourth year's expo featuring a new "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Special Area" is expected to attract more than 1,200 companies and organizations from 85 countries/regions and to reflect the latest trends in increasingly digitalized and intelligent supply chains.

NX China's booth, the fourth in as many years, will showcase solutions employing the logistics networks it has built across various countries and regions, focusing in particular on its "Pan-Asia Strategy" encompassing the entire Asian region. The displays will introduce various solutions aimed at building flexible and resilient supply chains -- essential in today's rapidly changing business environment -- including services that support the *"Going Global" efforts of Chinese brands rapidly expanding overseas.

*"Going Global": a movement mainly by Chinese companies to expand into overseas markets and to diversify and relocate their production bases against the backdrop of changes in the global trade environment and reviews of their production strategies.

The NX Group remains committed to meeting the logistics challenges of its customers and supporting their business expansion with its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

Expo overview

Exhibition name: The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE)

Dates: Monday, June 22 - Friday, June 26, 2026

Venue: China International Exhibition Center, Beijing

Visitor registration:

Pre-registration on the CISCE website ( https://en.cisce.org.cn/audience/WEB/access )

Exhibition booth: Hall W4-A06 (Exhibition Area: Supply Chain Service Area)

Display highlights

- Pan-Asian and wide-area logistics networks

The NX Group offers seamless transport solutions connecting China to Southeast Asia, South Asia, and further to Europe and the Americas, meeting customers' diverse needs by leveraging the logistics networks the NX Group has built across Asia.

- Sustainable logistics

Amid growing interest in green supply chains, the booth will introduce transport modes that help reduce environmental impact as well as the latest visualization tools.

- Comprehensive capabilities as a global logistics partner

In response to increasingly diverse and complex supply chain challenges, the booth will showcase comprehensive solutions that take full advantage of the NX Group's global networks and operational capabilities.

Comments from an NX China representative

Nobuyuki Iimura, Deputy General Manager, General Affairs Department, Corporate Management Headquarters, and Finance Department, Corporate Strategy Headquarters, NX China:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PaN10FkjOBiG74_51caR0DohAF0byOPs/view?usp=drive_link

About the NX Group:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.