NX Group Takes Part in Shanghai's 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE)

TOKYO, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., participated in the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai, China, from Tuesday, November 5, to Sunday, November 10.

CIIE is China's largest import fair, first held in 2018 to strengthen economic exchange and cooperation with countries around the world, promote global trade and economic growth, and encourage open global economic development. This year's seventh expo attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries/regions, making it the largest thus far.

The NX Group took part for the seventh time in as many years, introducing its global network and its forwarding business in China at its booth. Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd., APC Asia Pacific Cargo (H.K.) Limited, and cargo-partner GmbH of Austria jointly staffed the booth for the first time, highlighting the ongoing growth of the NX Group's global network. These Group companies also hosted a mini-seminar on "Solutions to Customers' Logistics Challenges" where they actively exchanged views with visitors on new transport ideas and business solutions.

The NX Group will continue meeting the logistics challenges of its customers and supporting their business expansion with its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

