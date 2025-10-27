NX Taiwan Opens New Warehouse in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan, Featuring Automated Equipment

- New Facility Enhances DC Functions to Quickly Respond to Growing Logistics Demand in Taiwan -

TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Taiwan"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has begun operations at the Taoyuan NEXT8 Warehouse in the northern Taiwanese city of Taoyuan, marking the new facility's opening with a ceremony held on Monday, September 15.

Situated in northern Taiwan, Taoyuan City is an ideal location for a logistics base because it is home to Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan's primary air transport gateway, and it offers excellent access to a large metropolitan area, Taipei Port, Keelung Port and other key infrastructure facilities. Logistics demand in northern Taiwan, especially for auto parts and general consumer goods, has continued to grow in recent years, and NX Taiwan has constructed the Taoyuan NEXT8 Warehouse as its sixth business location in the Taoyuan area to meet this rising demand. The facility consolidates multiple buffer warehouses utilized mainly during peak seasons, thereby reducing the volume of lateral transfers and improving service quality.

The new warehouse has been outfitted with state-of-the-art automated equipment to provide an environment where all employees can work in comfort and with accuracy. Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), automated guided vehicles (AGV), and other automated equipment have been combined with human operations to provide one-stop receiving, storage, picking, packing, and delivery services. A raised-floor platform and three dock levelers accommodate ocean containers and other shipping modes, while elevators, an autolator, heavy-duty racks, 24/7 manned security, and surveillance cameras ensure safe and efficient operations. NX Taiwan can now offer even more efficient and higher-quality logistics services as part of the supply chains of customers across a range of industries.

At the opening ceremony, Chairman Masaru Kawamoto spoke of his expectations for the new business location: "The Taoyuan NEXT8 Warehouse will play a leading role in Taiwan's development worthy of the '8' in its name symbolizing prosperity. We will support our customers' supply chains by bolstering our logistics network throughout Taiwan and further expanding our logistics systems."

The NX Group will continue strengthening its worldwide logistics network to support customers' supply chains globally.

Profile of warehouse

Name: Nippon Express (Taiwan) Taoyuan NEXT8 Warehouse

Location: No. 432, Dahua Street, Luzhu District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Warehouse area: 13,060 m2

Structure: Steel-framed, three-story structure

Key equipment: Three dock levelers, two elevators, one autolator, raised-floor platform, 24/7 manned security, surveillance cameras

Business scope: Storage, delivery, inspection, sorting, packaging, and import/export arrangements

