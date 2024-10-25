NX Group to Participate in 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE)

TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., will be participating in the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in Shanghai, China from Tuesday, November 5 to Sunday, November 10.

CIIE is an import expo organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. The inaugural expo was held in 2018, and this will be the NX Group's seventh consecutive year participating in CIIE. Last year's expo drew 3,486 companies from 128 countries and regions, making it one of the largest exhibitions held in China.

Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd., APC Asia Pacific Cargo (H.K.) Ltd., and cargo-partner GmbH will jointly staff the NX Group's booth introducing the Group's global network and its forwarding operations in China. Among the services that will be featured at the booth are e-NX Visibility, a digital forwarding service that visualizes transport status end-to-end, and the NX-GREEN SAF Program, an air transport service that utilizes SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) to help achieve decarbonized societies.

The Group also plans to hold mini-seminars on solutions to logistics issues faced by customers; any visitors interested are more than welcome to attend.

The NX Group will continue meeting the logistics challenges of its customers and supporting their business expansion with its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

Expo overview

Name of trade show: The 7th China International Import Expo

Duration: Tuesday, November 5 - Sunday, November 10, 2024; 9:00 - 17:00

Venue: National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai)

Visitor registration: Visitors must pre-register through the official Expo website ( https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/Registration/)

Exhibition booth: Pavilion 8.2, B7-05 (Exhibition Area: Trade in Services)

