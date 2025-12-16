NX Taiwan Participates in Local Environmental Conservation through "CSR Green Action Day"

- Contributing to Sustainable Society through Tree Planting Activities and Resource Recovery -

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Taiwan"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., made a tree-planting effort on Friday, October 24, in collaboration with the Taiwan Reforestation Association aimed at promoting local forest regeneration and environmental conservation.

As a company that supports a safe and secure social infrastructure through logistics, the NX Group fulfills its social and public missions by promoting diverse social contribution activities, including environmental conservation, disaster relief, and collaboration with local communities, thereby working toward the realization of a sustainable society.

NX Taiwan is actively engaged in such social contribution activities as awarding scholarships to universities and pursuing tree-planting endeavors. In the recent "CSR Green Action Day" collaboration with the Taiwan Reforestation Association, a total of 100 NX Taiwan employees and family members took part in the event led by Chairman Masaru Kawamoto. The participants repotted seedlings and planted 10 trees, as well as recovering over 300 kg of soil materials in half a day to help promote resource recycling.

Following the conclusion of the event, Taiwan Reforestation Association Executive Director Tsai Chih-hao presented a letter of appreciation to NX Taiwan. The experience helped foster environmental awareness among employees, with participant feedback indicating that employees and their families had gained a deeper appreciation for the blessings of mountains and forests and a heightened awareness of the importance of cherishing the natural environment. NX Taiwan will continue conducting environmental conservation activities to aid in building a sustainable future through planting trees and encouraging resource recycling.

The NX Group remains committed to connecting people, businesses, and communities as it fulfills its responsibility for social development, and to actively engaging in global environmental conservation to achieve sustainable societies.

