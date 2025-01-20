NX Logistics China Obtains Occupational Health/Safety Management System Certification

- Creating Safer/Healthier Work Environments -

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Logistics (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX Logistics China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., acquired ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) certification in December 2024.

The NX Group strives to maintain and improve quality in its various operations as a useful means of ensuring sustainable corporate development and upgrading performance to enhance customer satisfaction, and Group companies around the world have been acquiring ISO certification with these aims in mind.

ISO 45001:2018 is an international standard for ensuring health and safety in the workplace, designed to help companies systematically manage occupational health and safety risks and improve employee health standards and work efficiency. NX Logistics China will use its recent certification as an opportunity to further strengthen internal management and employee training, to raise employee health and safety awareness and skill levels, and to ensure that all employees can work in safe and healthy environments.

In accordance with its safety philosophy of "safety takes precedence over everything else," the NX Group places its highest priority on ensuring safety and health in its work environments and aspires to safe and secure work environments for all employees involved in its business activities, even as it endeavors to further enhance its trustworthiness and corporate value.

Details of ISO certification

Name of certified organization: Nippon Express Logistics (China) Co., Ltd.

Certification standard: ISO45001:2018

Certification date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Certifying organization: China Quality Certification Centre

