NX Philippines Conducts Tree Planting Activity

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Philippines) Corporation (hereinafter "NX Philippines"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., conducted a tree planting activity in Tanay, Rizal Province on Saturday, August 3.

NX Philippines conducted this tree planting activity in the mountains of Tanay's Santo Nino district in aid of a large-scale city-run mountain reforestation project to plant trees on 7.1 million hectares by 2028 pursuant to Presidential Executive Order No. 193 ("Expanding the Coverage of the National Greening Program"). Twenty-six employees from NX Philippines participated in the event, working with members of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) to plant 500 saplings of native Philippine tree species such as alibangbang, oak and fruit trees. The saplings planted are expected to contribute to local reforestation, biodiversity protection and climate change mitigation.

The NX Group will continue fulfilling its social development responsibilities by connecting people, companies and communities, and by actively engaging in global environmental conservation activities to bring about sustainable societies.

