NX Taiwan Opens New ILC Warehouse ("NEXT 7") in Central Taiwan

- Strengthening Company's Logistics Network throughout Taiwan -

TOKYO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX Taiwan"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has opened an ILC* ("NEXT 7") in Changhua County, Central Taiwan, marking the occasion with an unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, August 7.

Central Taiwan has seen a rapid increase in logistics demand in recent years due to the flourishing production of high value-added products such as semiconductor-manufacturing equipment, precision equipment components, and biotechnology products. To keep pace with this industrial development in Taiwan and meet the concomitant needs, NX Taiwan has opened the new NEXT 7 Warehouse in central Taiwan as its third warehouse to be certified as an ILC (following the Taoyuan Warehouse in northern Taiwan and the Tainan Warehouse in southern Taiwan). By strengthening its logistics network throughout Taiwan, the company is now able to provide more optimal logistics services, offering shorter lead times and reduced delivery costs.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by officials from the Ministry of Finance and other affiliated organizations. NX Taiwan Chairman Masaru Kawamoto told the guests that "NX Taiwan's goal is to create high value for our customers by maximizing our logistics capabilities, and the NEXT 7 Warehouse will play a central role in achieving this goal."

The NX Group will continue bolstering its worldwide logistics network to support customers' supply chains globally.

*ILC (International Logistics Center): An integrated logistics center with bonded warehouse functions approved by Taiwan Customs

Profile of new warehouse

Name: Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd., NEXT 7 Warehouse

Location: No. 81, Gongxi 1st Road, Shengang Township, Changhua County, Taiwan

Warehouse area: 5,354m2

Start of business: February 1, 2024

ILC approval date: June 27, 2024

Structure: Two-storied building

Key facilities and functions: Raised-floor platform, 24/7 security, surveillance cameras, bonded storage, air conditioning

Business operations: Storage and delivery, inspection, sorting, packing, import/export arrangements

