NX Taiwan Opens Tainan NEXT11 Warehouse as New Logistics Hub

- Aims to Bolster Supply Chains in Southern Taiwan to Accommodate Expanded Semiconductor and AI-related Operations -

TOKYO , Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd., (hereinafter NX Taiwan), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has opened the Tainan NEXT11 Warehouse in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan and commenced full-scale operations there as of January 2026.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image1: Tainan NEXT11 Warehouse

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RHiRTtm3qMFn8sp0b5mHFI7vqqq7-msA/view?usp=drive_link

Image2: Chairman Masaru Kawamoto delivering remarks at the opening ceremony

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J1Ex5NUATQlhevou5C8q1JFfIRaSVEED/view?usp=drive_link

NX Taiwan has situated this new logistics hub within the Tainan Sinshih Logistics Park developed by Uni-President Enterprises Group, Taiwan's largest food and distribution conglomerate. The site boasts excellent access to the expressway network and major industrial parks, coupled with the geographical advantage of proximity to the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP), a hub for semiconductor-related companies. Utilizing the park's rampway structure, which allows large vehicles direct access to berths on each floor, the new facility enables shorter shipping lead times and flexible responses to demand fluctuations. It is also equipped with raised-floor platform loading docks, 24/7 manned security and surveillance cameras, and air-conditioning systems, all part of a robust configuration designed to provide the stringent quality control and security required for semiconductor-related cargo.

At the opening ceremony, Chairman Kawamoto declared: "We will be contributing to the development of Taiwan's semiconductor industry, further enhancing the NX Group's presence, and seeking continued growth through this Tainan NEXT11 Warehouse as we maximize our logistics capabilities to create high value for our customers."

The NX Group will continue strengthening its logistics functions to keep pace with the Taiwanese market's anticipated growth and leveraging its global logistics network to provide worldwide support for its customers' supply chains.

Profile of new warehouse

Name: Tainan NEXT11 Warehouse

Location: 5th Floor, No. 11 Wangjia Road, Xinshi District, Tainan City

Area: 15,460.13m2

Primary equipment: Raised-floor platforms, 24/7 security, surveillance cameras, air conditioning

Business activities: Storage, distribution, inspection, sorting, packaging

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.