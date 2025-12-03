NX Group Participates in Shanghai's 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE)

TOKYO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. took part in the six-day 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai, China from Wednesday, November 5 to Monday, November 10.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group booth at CIIE: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cR2iMUYneSxcMVyNFm_A5kaws28176AK/view?usp=drive_link

CIIE is one of the largest exhibitions held in China and, as a venue for showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the food, automotive, information technology, medical equipment and logistics industries among others, this year's event attracted 4,108 exhibitors from 155 countries/regions and approximately 922,000 visitors.

The NX Group has participated in CIIE for eight consecutive years since the inaugural Expo in 2018. Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd., APC Asia Pacific Cargo (H.K.) Ltd. and cargo-partner GmbH jointly manned the Group's booth, where these Group companies introduced their respective strengths and forwarding businesses. During the Expo, they engaged in business talks and networking with many of the booth's 650 or so visitors.

The Expo and the NX Group's initiatives were covered by about 10 local media outlets and were even featured in a program broadcast by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN). NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Managing Executive Officer and East Asia Regional General Manager Sumitoshi Matsuo appeared on this program and discussed the significance of participating in CIIE and the NX Group's policies supporting China's development.

East Asia Regional General Manager Sumitoshi Matsuo being interviewed by CGTN: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16pq4OBIHQ_OKRQ8yhYtHIVq_zHf_0WQO/view?usp=drive_link

As a most trusted total logistics partner extending its operations alongside China's growth, the NX Group will serve as a bridge for communicating China's supply chain reforms to the rest of the world and thereby help expand its customers' global business activities.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

