NYSE Content Update: Abridge Partners with Eli Lilly, Nvidia to Improve Healthcare

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New York Stock Exchange

24 Jun, 2026, 21:18 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 24th

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Leaders talk future of marketing at Cannes Lions.
Leaders talk future of marketing at Cannes Lions.
U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark at NYSE on June 23
U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark at NYSE on June 23

  • The price of ICE Brent Crude Oil fell below $76 a barrel for the first time since late February.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) led Global X NYSE 100 ETF gains Tuesday after a pair of analysts upgraded the company's 12-month price target on AI optimism.
  • Abridge CEO Dr. Shiv Rao will join NYSE Live to discuss how its latest AI offering, and a pair of partnerships, will streamline care across the health sector.
  • The NYSE and Beet.TV are delivering exclusive industry leader interviews at Cannes Lions, which can be seen on NYSE Live.
    • Minute Media President Rich Routman reveals how its taking Sports Illustrated to new platforms.
    • Kantar's Americas CEO Jeff Greenspoon explains how it helps brands and marketers deliver measurable results.

Opening Bell
Roads to Success celebrates 25 years of impact

Closing Bell
DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) celebrates 5 years as a public company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999816/NYSE_Content_Update_June_24.mp4

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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