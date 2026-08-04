NYSE Content Update: ADI to Make NYSE Trading Debut After Spin-Off

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 4th

Faire Released Q2 2026 Independent Retail Report. Speed Speed Winners Circle Project at the NYSE on August 3.

Investors are weaving through the latest batch of earnings and new developments in the Middle East. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) headlined this morning's slate of earnings reports. As of 8 a.m. ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at $81 a barrel after President Trump said this is the 'last chance' for Iran to sign a ceasefire deal.

Faire CFO Jason Lee will join NYSE Live to discuss key findings in his company's Q2 2026 Independent Retail Report.

ADI Global Distribution (NYSE: ADIG) CEO Rob Aarnes will join NYSE Live to discuss new opportunities for the independent public company. ADI completed its spin-off from Resideo (NYSE: REZI). Company will begin trading under the ticker symbol ADIG.



Opening Bell

ADI Global Distribution (NYSE: ADIG) celebrates becoming a public company

Closing Bell

Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange