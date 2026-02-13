NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 13th

BlackRock celebrates Black History Month at NYSE. Speed Speed Forgent's leadership interviewed at the NYSE.

Markets are slipping Friday morning following the release of the delayed January CPI Report, with economists anticipating inflation grew by 2.5% year-over-year and 0.3% month-over-month.

and 0.3% month-over-month. Tune into NYSE Live as John Foraker, Co-Founder and CEO of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM), sat down with Kristen Scholer to discuss the big opportunities the company sees following its IPO last week.

(NYSE: OFRM), sat down with Kristen Scholer to discuss the big opportunities the company sees following its IPO last week. Former CFTC Acting Chair and Moonpay Executive Caroline Pham will join NYSE Live to share more on the firm's partnership with Deel to expand stablecoin salary payouts.

will join NYSE Live to share more on the firm's partnership with Deel to expand stablecoin salary payouts. The NYSE is celebrating Lunar New Year, decorating the façade and trading floor to mark the Year of the Horse.

Opening Bell

BlackRock's (NYSE: BLK) Black Professional & Allies Network celebrates U.S. Black History Month

Closing Bell

Iris Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: IRAB U) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange