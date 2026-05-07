NYSE Content Update: HawkEye 360 to Start Trading after its $416 Million IPO

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 7th

HawkEye 360 is a space-based signals intelligence platform Speed Speed Fortune 500 executives rang the bell for No Kid Hungry.

The S&P 500 sets another record high as ICE Brent Crude oil retreats on expectations of diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran.

HawkEye 360 (NYSE: HAWK) will make its trading debut on the NYSE after raising $416 million in an IPO that values the space company at $2.4 billion.

Shares of NYSX component IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) popped 9.5% yesterday after the quantum company reported 755% YOY growth.

Teradata unveils its Autonomous Knowledge Platform amid its Intelligence World Tour, stopping at the NYSE.

Opening Bell

HawkEye 360 (NYSE: HAWK) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) celebrates its 175th anniversary of founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974943/NYSE_May_7_Market_Update.mp4





SOURCE New York Stock Exchange