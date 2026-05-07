NYSE Content Update: HawkEye 360 to Start Trading after its $416 Million IPO

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New York Stock Exchange

07 May, 2026, 21:35 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 7th

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HawkEye 360 is a space-based signals intelligence platform
HawkEye 360 is a space-based signals intelligence platform
Fortune 500 executives rang the bell for No Kid Hungry.
Fortune 500 executives rang the bell for No Kid Hungry.

  • The S&P 500 sets another record high as ICE Brent Crude oil retreats on expectations of diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran.
  • HawkEye 360 (NYSE: HAWK) will make its trading debut on the NYSE after raising $416 million in an IPO that values the space company at $2.4 billion.
  • Shares of NYSX component IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) popped 9.5% yesterday after the quantum company reported 755% YOY growth.
  • Teradata unveils its Autonomous Knowledge Platform amid its Intelligence World Tour, stopping at the NYSE.

Opening Bell
HawkEye 360 (NYSE: HAWK) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) celebrates its 175th anniversary of founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974943/NYSE_May_7_Market_Update.mp4

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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