NYSE Content Update: Bob's Discount Furniture + Forgent Power Solutions to Debut for Trade

05 Feb, 2026, 22:41 CST

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 5th

Bob's + Forgent to debut for trade at the NYSE.
D-Wave visited the NYSE on Monday, August 8, 2022.
  • Stocks are little changed as omnichannel retailer Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) and electrical equipment maker Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) begin trading today.
  • Bob's Discount Furniture, with a projected post-deal market capitalization of $2.2 billion, raised more than $330 million in its IPO after pricing shares at $17 each.
  • Forgent Power Solutions, with an estimated $8.2 billion market capitalization, raised $1.5 billion in its IPO after pricing shares at $27 each.
  • Dr. Alan Barrots, President & CEO of D-Wave (NYSE: QBTS), will join NYSE Live to discuss a recent $20 million sale to Florida Atlantic University.

Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) celebrates its IPO

The New York Junior League celebrates 125 years of service

