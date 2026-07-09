NYSE Content Update: Brazilian Airline Azul Takes Flight on NYSE Big Board

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New York Stock Exchange

09 Jul, 2026, 21:01 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 9th

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NYSX ETF component Alibaba comes off gains of 11%
NYSX ETF component Alibaba comes off gains of 11%
First Eagle Investments at NYSE on July 8
First Eagle Investments at NYSE on July 8

  • Investors are monitoring new developments in the Middle East while also dissecting the latest Fed minutes.
    • As of 8 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude Oil is $78 a barrel.  
  • The Global X NYSE 100 ETF is coming off a winning session, paced by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA).
    • Shares rose more than 11% after analysts from UBS highlighted the company's growth angle.
  • NYSE Live will provide coverage of Brazilian airline Azul's uplifting to the NYSE, including the executive's remarks and an interview with CEO John Rodgerson.

Opening Bell
Azul Airlines (NYSE: AZUL) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE

Closing Bell
Ladenburg Thalmann celebrates its 150th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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