NYSE Content Update: Dell Technologies Reports 88% Revenue Increase YoY

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New York Stock Exchange

29 May, 2026, 21:01 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 29th

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  • The S&P 500 will look to extend its record run as investors digest new developments in the Middle East.
  • Shares of Global X NYSE 100 ETF Component Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) popped in extended trading after reporting Q1 earnings Thursday afternoon.
  • Asana (NYSE: ASAN) CEO Dan Rogers will join Taking Stock to discuss how its AI solutions are leading to increased revenue and a higher number of core customers.

Opening Bell
IDT (NYSE: IDT) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Dr. Reddy (NYSE: RDY) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com 

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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