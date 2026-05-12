NYSE Content Update: Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro Rings Bell Ahead of Upfront Event

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 12th

Itaú BBA hosting 19th Annual LatAM CEO Conference Speed Speed Eli Lilly at the NYSE on May 11th

Stocks are down Tuesday morning after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the April CPI report earlier this morning.

ESPN Chair Jimmy Pitaro will join NYSE Live from the Disney Upfront to discuss the importance of broadcasting Super Bowl LXI, a first for the network.

Disney's Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Asad Ayaz will join NYSE Live from the Disney Upfront to explain how the event represents a celebration of Disney fandom.

Brazil Week in NYC is underway, with Itáu BBA hosting its 19th Annual LatAm CEO Conference as part of the festivities.

Opening Bell

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) celebrates the 2026 Disney Upfront

Closing Bell

AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) celebrates its 45th anniversary of listing and 70th of founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange