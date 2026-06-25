NYSE Content Update: Doncasters Raises $919 Million Ahead of NYSE Trading Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 25th

Doncasters Raises $919 Million Ahead of NYSE Trading Debut Speed Speed DT Midstream at the NYSE on June 24

Doncasters (NYSE: DPC) will begin trading on the NYSE today following its IPO: The manufacturer priced its shares at $33, above the expected range. The deal values Doncasters at $4.72 billion. Shares will begin trading under the ticker symbol DPC.

Cybersecurity company QUERX unveiled its Enterprise Secure Perimeter solution, and CEO Greg Cullison will join NYSE Live to share the details.

The 2026 Aspen Ideas Festival begins today, where the NYSE will be talking to marquee speakers and attendees ahead of America's 250th anniversary.

Investors digest today's PCE and Real GDP readings, which offer a fresh glimpse of the U.S. economy.

Opening Bell

Doncasters (NYSE: DPC) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) marks its investor day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000561/NYSE_June_25_Market_Update.mp4





SOURCE New York Stock Exchange