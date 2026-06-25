NYSE Content Update: Doncasters Raises $919 Million Ahead of NYSE Trading Debut

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
25 Jun, 2026, 20:59 CST
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 25th
- Doncasters (NYSE: DPC) will begin trading on the NYSE today following its IPO:
- The manufacturer priced its shares at $33, above the expected range.
- The deal values Doncasters at $4.72 billion.
- Shares will begin trading under the ticker symbol DPC.
- Cybersecurity company QUERX unveiled its Enterprise Secure Perimeter solution, and CEO Greg Cullison will join NYSE Live to share the details.
- The 2026 Aspen Ideas Festival begins today, where the NYSE will be talking to marquee speakers and attendees ahead of America's 250th anniversary.
- Investors digest today's PCE and Real GDP readings, which offer a fresh glimpse of the U.S. economy.
Opening Bell
Doncasters (NYSE: DPC) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) marks its investor day
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000561/NYSE_June_25_Market_Update.mp4
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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