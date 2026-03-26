NYSE Content Update: Global X NYSE 100 ETF to Begin Trading Today

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 26th

IR Impact Awards took place last night Speed Speed American Water celebrated 140th anniversary

Markets are down Thursday morning after Iran's foreign minister said that the country is not currently negotiating with the U.S. to end the conflict.

The Global X NYSE 100 ETF launches today, with Sr. Investment Strategist Seana Smith sharing details about the offering on NYSE Live this morning.

POSSIBLE Global President and Co-Founder Christian Muche will join NYSE Live to discuss why next month's event brings value to the marketing industry.

IR Impact's Head of Content Steve Wade will break down the results of last night's IR Impact Awards on NYSE Live following the Opening Bell.

Opening Bell

IR Impact celebrates the nominees and winners of the IR Impact Awards

Closing Bell

Global X ETFs launches the Global X NYSE 100 ETF (NYSE Arca: NYSX)

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943318/NYSE_Market_Update_March_26.mp4





SOURCE New York Stock Exchange