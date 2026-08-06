NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 6th

Trex's Q2 net sales up 8% from prior year Speed Speed Blend Labs at the NYSE on August 5

The Dow Jones Industrial Average will look to extend its five-day win streak after closing at a fresh record above 54,000 on Wednesday.

Hadrian boosted its valuation to $7.87 billion following its Series D funding round. Founder + CEO Chris Power will join NYSE Live to explain how the capital will help deliver America's defense, aerospace, and industrial systems.

Trex (NYSE: TREX) reported an 8% year-over-year increase in net sales in its Q2 earnings report. CEO Adam Zambanini will join NYSE Live to reveal what's driving recent demand. The company's shares are up 38% year-to-date.

America250 Commissioner Lynn Young will join NYSE Live to discuss why its America's Field Trip contest was particularly significant.

Opening Bell

America250 celebrates America's Field Trip 2026 Awardees

Closing Bell

Life Science Cares NY and Project Onramp celebrate their summer interns.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange