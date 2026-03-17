NYSE Content Update: Premium Drink Giant Diageo to Mark St. Patrick's Day by Ringing the Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 17th

Entertainment company VENU announces $86.25 million raise. Speed Speed Ireland Day at the NYSE on March 16th.

Markets are little changed as the price of ICE Brent Crude oil hovers around $100 a barrel.

VENU Chairman and CEO J.W. Roth will join NYSE Live to share more details about its recent $86.25 million capital raise that will help accelerate its growth in the live entertainment space.

Diageo, which owns brands such as Guinness and Johnnie Walker, will be at the NYSE to celebrate an annual tradition this afternoon.

NYSE is on the ground at the Wall Street Conference "Sun Valley" Experience, which kicked off Monday at Lake Las Vegas.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) celebrates 75th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange