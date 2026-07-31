NYSE Content Update: Reformation Scores Winning Session in NYSE Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 31st

NYSX ETF component Amazon eyes double-digit gain at open Speed Speed Jersey Mike's at the NYSE on July 30

Shares of sustainable womenswear Reformation (NYSE: REF) closed fractionally higher on Thursday following its IPO on the NYSE. CEO Hali Borenstein will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy of going public and what the firm has planned in 2026.

Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Amazon is eyeing double-digit gains at the open following its Q2 earnings report. Announced quarterly revenue of $200.6 billion. AWS sales expanded by 37% year-over-year. CEO Andy Jassy says the company expects CapEx spending to reach $220 billion this year due to higher memory costs.



Opening Bell

Reformation (NYSE: REF) celebrates its IPO on the NYSE.

Closing Bell

IronHorse Capital celebrates the Conductor Global Value ETF

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange