NYSE Content Update: Reformation Scores Winning Session in NYSE Debut

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

31 Jul, 2026, 21:06 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 31st

Continue Reading
NYSX ETF component Amazon eyes double-digit gain at open
NYSX ETF component Amazon eyes double-digit gain at open
Jersey Mike's at the NYSE on July 30
Jersey Mike's at the NYSE on July 30

  • Shares of sustainable womenswear Reformation (NYSE: REF) closed fractionally higher on Thursday following its IPO on the NYSE.
    • CEO Hali Borenstein will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy of going public and what the firm has planned in 2026.
  • Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Amazon is eyeing double-digit gains at the open following its Q2 earnings report.
    • Announced quarterly revenue of $200.6 billion.
    • AWS sales expanded by 37% year-over-year.
    • CEO Andy Jassy says the company expects CapEx spending to reach $220 billion this year due to higher memory costs.

Opening Bell
Reformation (NYSE: REF) celebrates its IPO on the NYSE.

Closing Bell
IronHorse Capital celebrates the Conductor Global Value ETF

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Also from this source

NYSE Content Update: Jersey Mike's Raises $1 Billion Ahead of NYSE Debut

NYSE Content Update: Jersey Mike's Raises $1 Billion Ahead of NYSE Debut

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Update: IMC Rare Earths to Debut with $525 Million Market Cap

NYSE Content Update: IMC Rare Earths to Debut with $525 Million Market Cap

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Retail

Retail

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

News Releases in Similar Topics