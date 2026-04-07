NYSE Content Update: Starfish Space Adds Over $100 Million in Funding to Boost Growth

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
07 Apr, 2026, 21:06 CST
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 7th
- Equities are moving lower Tuesday morning ahead of President Trump's deadline for Iran to make a ceasefire deal.
- OceanaGold, a global gold and copper producer, begins trading on the NYSE today, under the ticker symbol OGC.
- Dime Community Bank (NYSE: DCOM) begins trading on the NYSE today after transferring its listing.
- Starfish space added more than $100 million in a series B funding round recently and Co-Founder Trevor Bennett will join NYSE Live tomorrow to discuss the future of space infrastructure.
Opening Bell
OceanaGold (NYSE: OGC) celebrates listing on the New York Stock Exchange
Closing Bell
VOYA (NYSE: VOYA) celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Voya Cares
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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