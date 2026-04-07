NYSE Content Update: Starfish Space Adds Over $100 Million in Funding to Boost Growth

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 7th

OceanaGold and Dime Community Bank to begin trading on the NYSE Speed Speed Wichita State University's Barton School of Business rang the closing bell yesterday (PRNewsfoto/New York Stock Exchange)

Equities are moving lower Tuesday morning ahead of President Trump's deadline for Iran to make a ceasefire deal.

OceanaGold, a global gold and copper producer, begins trading on the NYSE today, under the ticker symbol OGC.

Dime Community Bank (NYSE: DCOM) begins trading on the NYSE today after transferring its listing.

Starfish space added more than $100 million in a series B funding round recently and Co-Founder Trevor Bennett will join NYSE Live tomorrow to discuss the future of space infrastructure.

Opening Bell

OceanaGold (NYSE: OGC) celebrates listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

VOYA (NYSE: VOYA) celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Voya Cares

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange