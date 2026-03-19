NYSE Content Update: Xylem to Ring Closing Bell Before World Water Day 2026

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New York Stock Exchange

19 Mar, 2026, 21:59 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 19th

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ICE Brent Crude oil hits $119 a barrel amid Iran conflict.
ICE Brent Crude oil hits $119 a barrel amid Iran conflict.
Hayward Holdings celebrated five years listed on the NYSE.
Hayward Holdings celebrated five years listed on the NYSE.

  • Equities are little changed after the S&P 500 shed 1.4% on Wednesday and the Dow fell to a new 2026 low amid rising oil prices and the conflict in Iran.
  • Former Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester will join NYSE Live to weigh in on the Central Bank's next move amid changing data.
  • Edison Electric Institute President and CEO Drew Maloney will join NYSE Live to discuss 250 years of energy innovation.
  • Smart technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) will preview World Water Day 2026 and its clean water initiatives on Taking Stock this afternoon.

Opening Bell
Edison Electric celebrates 250 years of American innovation

Closing Bell
Xylem (NYSE: XYL) celebrates World Water Day through Wave of Action Initiatives

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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