OANDA Completes Integration With TradingView

OANDA completes broker integration with TradingView across global markets, allowing mutual clients to trade with OANDA directly from TradingView charts.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OANDA, a global leader in online multi-asset trading services, has announced the extension of an existing partnership with TradingView to its OANDA Global Markets division, allowing mutual clients to trade with OANDA directly from TradingView charts.

This milestone completes OANDA's global integration with TradingView, the world's largest charting platform and trading social network for traders and investors.

Through this partnership, OANDA's clients across a range of markets including Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and many more, now have access to over 1700 instruments on TradingView, allowing them to spot, evaluate, and trade opportunities directly through their OANDA account without leaving the TradingView platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Philip Waters, Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Emerging Markets at OANDA, said: "With this final step in OANDA's comprehensive broker integration with TradingView, we can provide expanded trading options for our clients in a variety of emerging markets. These clients now have the convenience of trading directly from the world's leading charting platform while taking advantage of OANDA's best-in-class execution and competitive costs."

In addition to the TradingView integration, traders serviced by OANDA Global Markets now also have access to a variety of powerful data-led tools, such as the OANDA Order Book and Position Book . The tool consists of open orders and open position information, which shows how OANDA traders are currently positioned in the market, providing valuable insight for developing a strong trading strategy.

For more information about the TradingView integration, please visit the TradingView page on the OANDA website .

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA is one of the world's leading online trading groups, offering multi-asset trading, currency data, and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the globe.

From its roots providing free exchange rate data on the Internet to launching a forex trading platform that helped pioneer web-based currency trading, OANDA remains dedicated to building smarter trading experiences.

With regulated entities in many of the world's most active financial markets, including New York, Toronto, London, Warsaw, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, OANDA enables retail clients to trade in a variety of asset classes on an award-winning trading platform. Depending on geographical location, these may include derivatives of global market indices, equities, commodities, treasuries, precious metals, forex, and cryptocurrencies.

For more information visit https://www.oanda.com/group or follow OANDA on LinkedIn .

About TradingView

TradingView is the world's most popular charting platform for traders and investors. Powered by global real-time data, TradingView's market-leading visuals and data analysis software is used by more than 80 million traders.

Visit www.tradingview.com or download the free TradingView mobile apps for iOS and Android to discover over 200 markets right at your fingertips.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE OANDA