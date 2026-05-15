Obita in Conversation with OCBC: A Nuanced Approach to International Expansion

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, 2026, Vincent YANG, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Obita, attended Future Economy Conference 2026, hosted by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), and joined the Leaders' Lens: Future-Ready Growth Through Strategic Enterprise Partnerships session. The conversation was moderated by Mr Roy Tan, Head of Enterprise Banking International, Global Commercial Banking, OCBC, with speakers exchanging views on key topics including enterprise internationalisation, the value of strategic partnerships, and cross-border business development.

Future Economy Conference is an important annual platform hosted by SBF for the business community, bringing together business executives, industry representatives, and policy stakeholders to discuss business growth, cross-border collaboration, and pathways for sustainable development. Leaders' Lens is a high-level dialogue segment designed for business decision-makers, focusing on practical topics such as market shifts, business transformation, and internationalisation strategies, while sharing frontline business judgement and practical thinking.

During the session, Obita shared its observations on enterprise internationalisation. In Obita's view, different markets come with different business value, operating conditions, and investment requirements. Companies need to assess the right operating depth and investment pace for each market. In the early stage, they can take a light-touch approach to test market demand quickly. As business opportunities become more concrete, they may move into a medium-depth model by working with local partners to integrate into the ecosystem, build market trust, and advance business execution. For core strategic markets, companies may enter a heavy-lift stage, with deeper localisation across compliance, operations, team structures, and long-term investment.

When expanding partner networks, companies should also place different emphasis at different stages. At the market-testing stage, they need precise market entry points and feedback. Once the business moves toward execution, local resources and implementation capabilities become more important. At the deep operating stage, companies need stable governance structures and long-term ecosystem collaboration. Well-structured strategic partnerships can help companies better manage the pace of international expansion, reduce trial-and-error costs, and strengthen the stability of cross-market operations.

When Mr Roy Tan asked about Singapore's value as a hub, Obita noted that Singapore not only has a mature financial system and regulatory environment, but also helps internationalising companies build business credibility and connect efficiently with regional resources and global opportunities. This makes Singapore a strong base for companies building cross-market operations and a global ecosystem.

Flexibly adjusting market expansion strategies and the pace of resource investment is key to steady global growth. For Obita, participating in Future Economy Conference 2026 was an opportunity to share experience and further connect with Singapore's business ecosystem.

About Obita

Obita is a global payment service provider for enterprises, focused on delivering controllable, trustworthy, and efficient financial solutions that help businesses manage global collections, cross-border payouts, and fund operations with greater ease.

Powered by financial technology, Obita is committed to providing enterprises with more efficient settlement experiences, more stable payment workflows, clearer fund management, and broader capabilities across global collections, payouts, and fund operations — supporting sustained business growth in an increasingly connected world.

Official Website: www.obita.xyz

SOURCE Obita