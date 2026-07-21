Objective Corporation partners with ImpactHK to strengthen corporate responsibility and community impact

HONG KONG, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Objective Corporation (ASX: OCL), a global leader in software solutions for the public sector and other regulated industries, today announced a new partnership with Hong Kong-based non-profit organisation ImpactHK.

Through the partnership, ImpactHK will use Objective's secure collaboration and file sharing platform, Objective Connect, to improve their case management efficiency through a centralised, governed environment.

Objective Corporation partners with not-for-profit company ImpactHK

Reflecting Objective Corporation's belief that technology can play a meaningful role in strengthening communities, this partnership will showcase that organisations can deliver critical services more efficiently, securely and effectively.

Founded in 2017, ImpactHK is dedicated to supporting people experiencing homelessness in Hong Kong, working to help individuals move into safe housing, rebuild wellbeing and regain purpose through holistic support services and community engagement.

As Hong Kong moves to uplift governance requirements, ImpactHK is moving to a secure platform to manage their case load to ensure improved governance and auditability. ImpactHK recognises the need to move away from traditional methods of sharing documents and collaborating over email or manual processes to improve efficiency and the security of personal information.

By streamlining the way information is recorded and shared, Objective Connect will help ImpactHK reduce administrative burden, improve collaboration across support networks and ensure authorised personnel have timely access to the information they need to deliver services effectively. This will enable ImpactHK to focus resources on supporting vulnerable individuals and helping them achieve long-term positive outcomes.

ImpactHK has quoted that, "as a charity, our priority is helping people experiencing homelessness rebuild their lives, but we also have a responsibility to protect our service users by ensuring that their data is secured and governed over and above the local standard."

"Partnering with a globally trusted technology partner like Objective gives us the luxury of focusing on solving homelessness in our community as a priority rather than worrying about our service users' privacy being breached."

Objective has a long history of helping organisations such as the Charity Commission for England and Wales, NSW Communities & Justice and CareSouth, manage critical information. These organisations use Objective solutions to improve collaboration, strengthen information governance and enhance service delivery, supporting positive social and community outcomes.

This partnership forms part of Objective's broader commitment to responsible business practices and social impact across the regions where it operates, supporting organisations that work every day to improve lives and strengthen communities.

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About Objective

Digital governance. Stronger communities.

We create software that makes a difference. Using Objective software, thousands of financial services and public sector organisations are shifting to being completely digital. Where our customers can work from anywhere; with access to information, governance guaranteed, and security assured.

Innovation is our lifeblood. We invest significantly in the ongoing development of our products to deliver outstanding solutions to the public sector and regulated industries.

The result - stronger national and community outcomes; and accountability that builds trust in institutions.

www.objective.com

SOURCE Objective Corporation