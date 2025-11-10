OCBC Launches Tap Credit Card: Seamless NFC Transactions for Speed and Convenience

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC) today officially announced the launch of its Tap Credit Card, an innovative contactless payment service that enables customers to make transactions simply by tapping their NFC-enabled Android smartphones on EDC/POS terminals that support contactless technology.

Through this strategic initiative, OCBC becomes one of the few private banks that offers this digital payment solution. This launch strengthens OCBC's position in providing modern, integrated, and globally aligned digital payment solutions. Accessible through the OCBC Mobile app, the service can be used at both domestic and international merchants, offering customers a fast, practical, and convenient payment experience.

"The launch of the Tap Credit Card reaffirms our commitment to continuous innovation and to providing a payment experience that is not only fast and easy but also delivers greater convenience for our customers," said Retail Loan Division Head OCBC Veronika Susanti. "By leveraging NFC technology, we aim to give our customers the freedom to make credit card payments anytime, anywhere—without carrying a physical card—while still ensuring comprehensive protection for every transaction."

The Tap Credit Card represents a strategic step in OCBC's effort to strengthen its integrated digital payment ecosystem. This innovation also aligns with the tokenization mandate from credit card principals, ensuring that every transaction is processed with multiple layers of security to keep customer data well protected.

To start using the service, customers only need to activate by logging in to OCBC Mobile, then selecting "all menus" on the main page and selecting the Credit Card Tap in the daily transaction category. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, they can select one of their OCBC credit cards—such as OCBC Titanium, OCBC Voyage, or OCBC 90°N—as the default card. Once activated, customers can immediately make payments by tapping their NFC-enabled Android phone on contactless EDC/POS terminals, both domestically and abroad.

During each payment process, the system utilizes device authentication methods such as face unlock, fingerprint, PIN, or pattern lock to ensure that transactions are performed by the authorized cardholder. In accordance with Bank Indonesia's regulations, transactions of up to IDR 1,000,000 can be completed without a PIN, while those above that amount require an additional PIN's Credit Card. For international transactions, the applicable security requirements follow local regulations.

"Visa fully supports OCBC's strategic initiative in launching Tap Credit Card technology as part of its efforts to strengthen a secure and integrated digital payment ecosystem. This advancement enables broader transaction options for consumers, and Visa is proud to serve as OCBC's trusted partner in this initiative," said Vira Widiyasari, Country Manager of Visa Indonesia.

As part of the launch, OCBC is also offering a range of exclusive promotions for Tap Credit Card users, available at selected merchants, such as: 50% cashback at XXI for payments using OCBC Tap Credit Cards until December 31, 2025.

Through Tap Credit Card, OCBC not only brings innovation directly into customers' hands but also reinforces its commitment to delivering advanced, adaptive, and convenient digital banking services for every transaction.

About OCBC

PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC) was established in Bandung in 1941 under the name Nederlandsch Indische Spaar en Deposito Bank. Over its 84 years of journey, the Bank has undergone several name changes, from 'Bank NISP' to 'Bank OCBC NISP', and 'OCBC' on November 14, 2023. As of September 30, 2025, OCBC serves customers through 203 office networks in 54 cities in Indonesia. Furthermore, customers could conduct transaction through the Bank's 530 ATM, about 90,000 ATM networks in Indonesia, and connected to more than 450 OCBC Group ATM networks in Singapore and Malaysia. OCBC also serves customers through various digital channels, including mobile banking and internet banking – both for individuals and corporations. OCBC is one of the banks with the highest credit ratings in Indonesia, namely AAA(idn)/stable from PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia.

