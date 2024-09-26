Odakyu Electric Railway's "Digital Hakone Freepass" Tickets Now Available via Klook Website

TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. and Hong Kong-based Klook Travel Technology Limited have started selling digital tickets to foreign travelers to Japan, making it possible for them to purchase tickets with their smartphones for popular tourist destinations near Tokyo such as Hakone via Klook's online site.

The new service allows those travelers, who have booked digital tickets on Klook's website, to receive their digital tickets via Odakyu's "EMot Online Tickets" without bothering to wait in line to get tickets at onsite ticketing booths.

The following digital tickets can be purchased on the Klook site:

Digital Hakone Freepass for 2 days/3 days

https://www.klook.com/en-US/activity/821-hakone-transport-day-pass-tokyo/

*Digital Limited Express Tickets are to be made available from around March 2025.

Image of Digital Hakone Freepass:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104691/202409176504/_prw_PI1fl_EfT7iR6x.png

In line with the start of the new service, a 20% discount campaign will kick off on October 1 (Tuesday) for those travelers who purchase the Digital Hakone Freepass from Mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan via the Klook online site.

*The discount campaign will finish when the planned number of discount tickets has been sold.

How to use digital tickets:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104691/202409176504/_prw_PI2fl_j4VrYP5e.png

About Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.: https://www.odakyu.jp/english/index_after/

Odakyu Electric Railway operates railway lines between Shinjuku in Tokyo and areas in Kanagawa Prefecture, home to popular tourist destinations such as Hakone, Enoshima and Kamakura along the group's train lines. The company operates a digital ticketing service platform called "EMot Online Tickets" which currently sells 58 types of digital excursion tickets.

About Klook Travel Technology Limited: https://www.klook.com/en-US

Klook Travel Technology runs a travel and leisure booking platform that attracts 65 million monthly visitors and users in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide. It offers ticketing services for sightseeing facilities and tours as well as arranging public transportation and accommodation for travelers.

SOURCE Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.