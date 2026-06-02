Official Invitation from China: China-Thailand International Machinery Supply-Demand Matchmaking Conference

Meet Top Chinese Machinery Suppliers • 1:1 Pre-Matched • Free to Join

BANGKOK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's manufacturing industry is growing rapidly under Thailand 4.0 & EEC strategies, especially in automotive, automation, and smart manufacturing. To help attendees source high-quality machinery and equipment efficiently, we invite industry professionals to the China-Thailand International Machinery Supply-Demand Matchmaking Conference, held by Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China during Manufacturing Expo 2026 in Bangkok.

Basic Information

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Time: 13:30–16:30 (Bangkok time)

Venue: Meeting Room SILK 3, BITEC, Bangkok

Host: Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China

Organizer: CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Why You Must Attend

Pre-matched 1:1 Negotiations: We match you with 2–3 qualified Chinese suppliers in advance based on your procurement needs.

1:1 Negotiations: We match you with 2–3 qualified Chinese suppliers in advance based on your procurement needs. Focused Sectors: Automotive Manufacturing & New Energy, Industrial Automation & Robotics, CNC Machine Tools & Metal Processing Equipment, Plastics & Rubber Machinery, Electronics Manufacturing & PCB Equipment .

Time-Saving & Efficient: Skip long searches. Talk directly with decision-makers from top Chinese enterprises.

Full On-Site Support: Free Chinese-English-Thai translation .

Extra Benefits: Visit the Manufacturing Expo 2026 at the same time.

Limited Seats — Exclusive for Thai Buyers

Only 70 Thai buyer spots available. This is the best chance to build long-term partnerships with reliable Chinese machinery suppliers.

Secure the Place Now!

Send the company profile to register early.

We look forward to meeting everyone in Bangkok for win-win cooperation!

SOURCE Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China