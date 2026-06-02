Official Invitation from China: China-Thailand International Machinery Supply-Demand Matchmaking Conference
News provided byTrade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China
02 Jun, 2026, 09:42 CST
Meet Top Chinese Machinery Suppliers • 1:1 Pre-Matched • Free to Join
BANGKOK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's manufacturing industry is growing rapidly under Thailand 4.0 & EEC strategies, especially in automotive, automation, and smart manufacturing. To help attendees source high-quality machinery and equipment efficiently, we invite industry professionals to the China-Thailand International Machinery Supply-Demand Matchmaking Conference, held by Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China during Manufacturing Expo 2026 in Bangkok.
Basic Information
Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026
Time: 13:30–16:30 (Bangkok time)
Venue: Meeting Room SILK 3, BITEC, Bangkok
Host: Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China
Organizer: CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Why You Must Attend
- Pre-matched 1:1 Negotiations: We match you with 2–3 qualified Chinese suppliers in advance based on your procurement needs.
- Focused Sectors: Automotive Manufacturing & New Energy, Industrial Automation & Robotics, CNC Machine Tools & Metal Processing Equipment, Plastics & Rubber Machinery, Electronics Manufacturing & PCB Equipment.
- Time-Saving & Efficient: Skip long searches. Talk directly with decision-makers from top Chinese enterprises.
- Full On-Site Support: Free Chinese-English-Thai translation.
- Extra Benefits: Visit the Manufacturing Expo 2026 at the same time.
Limited Seats — Exclusive for Thai Buyers
Only 70 Thai buyer spots available. This is the best chance to build long-term partnerships with reliable Chinese machinery suppliers.
Secure the Place Now!
Send the company profile to register early.
We look forward to meeting everyone in Bangkok for win-win cooperation!
SOURCE Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China
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