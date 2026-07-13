[Official Launch] AGONG Durian Uses Blockchain to Authenticate Every Musang King

Scan, trace, and taste with confidence — every AGONG Durian's journey from farm to doorstep is recorded on blockchain, so you always know exactly what you're getting.

SINGAPORE, 13 July 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The King of Fruits just got an upgrade fit for royalty. AGONG Durian made its official debut in Singapore as an AI-powered, blockchain-traced durian brand: a premium Musang King you can trace back to the very tree it grew on. Synagie, a subsidiary of Synagistics Limited (HKEX: 2562), marked the moment with a high-energy Launch Party celebrating taste, tech and total transparency.

AGONG Durian's blockchain-powered verification enables consumers to scan a QR code and verify the origin and product details of each durian.

Guests were among the first to experience AGONG Durian by scanning each fruit's unique QR code to uncover its journey from farm to table while enjoying premium Malaysian Musang King. The launch brought together food, technology and storytelling, demonstrating how every AGONG durian comes with a verified digital identity that consumers can trust.

A Durian Worth Crossing Borders For

The best part for durian lovers? AGONG Durian won't stay a Singapore secret for long. Following its Singapore debut, the brand plans to expand into China through leading instant-commerce platforms, bringing its blockchain-verified premium Malaysian Musang King to more consumers across the region. As AGONG Durian grows beyond Singapore, its commitment remains the same: delivering authentic, traceable durians that consumers can enjoy with confidence.

Ms Quek Wei Ling, Chief Operations Officer of Synagie Group Asia and Europe, said: "We chose durian deliberately because buying premium Musang King often comes down to trust. Consumers are told they're buying the real thing, but many have no way of knowing until they take the first bite—or sometimes, they never know. With AGONG Durian, every fruit comes with a verified journey from farm to doorstep, so consumers can buy with confidence from the very beginning. We hope AGONG Durian is just the first step in showing how technology can make trust and transparency part of everyday life."

Proof on a Plate

Guests enjoyed a curated tasting of premium Musang King durians from Du-Mas heritage farms in Malaysia, experiencing the rich, creamy flavour the variety is renowned for. With a simple scan, they could instantly trace each durian's journey from farm to doorstep, bringing a new level of confidence and transparency to every bite.

Where to Get Your Crown

From July 2026, AGONG Durian will be available on Shopee, TikTok Shop and AGONG.shop in Singapore, with plans to expand into China through leading instant-commerce platforms. Its debut is more than a launch. It's proof that even the most traditional corners of Asian food culture can scale across borders without losing an ounce of authenticity.

Long live the King of fruits. And now, you will know what you're getting.

Editor's Note:

Official Hashtags: #AgongDurian #BlockchainDurian

Shopee - https://shopee.sg/shop/1828166780

TikTok Shop - https://www.tiktok.com/@agong.durian

AGONG.shop - https://agong.shop/

About Synagie (2562.HK)

Synagie, a pioneering data-driven digital solutions provider in Southeast Asia, recognized as one of the region's top ten digital solutions providers. Since its inception in 2016, Synagie has empowered over 600 brand partners, including renowned names like Nike and Estée Lauder, by offering comprehensive integrated solutions that enhance the e-commerce experience.

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Synagie utilizes AI-driven technologies to optimize retail experiences and is one of the few digital solution providers in Southeast Asia that have achieved carbon neutrality. Recently listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited following a successful de-SPAC transaction, the Company continues to expand its footprint across multiple markets, including the greater China region and Spain, while championing environmental responsibility and digital transformation in commerce.

SOURCE Synagistics Limited