OK Biotech Recognized at International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2025 for OTC Hearing Aid Innovation

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OK Biotech Co., Ltd. has been honoured at the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2025, organized by Enterprise Asia, for its development of the OKB OTC Hearing Aid, a device designed to improve comfort and sound clarity for adults with hearing loss.

The OKB OTC Hearing Aid was created from personal experience, with the company's Chairman—who has lived with hearing impairment—personally leading its development. The device addresses common challenges with traditional hearing aids, focusing on ease of use, comfort, and effective sound capture for daily activities.

A defining feature of the hearing aid is its split-unit design, which separates the main controller from the earpiece. This allows the receiver to be placed closer to the sound source, improving direct sound pickup and reducing distance-related loss. Built-in noise reduction and refined digital signal processing help users hear conversations and media clearly, even in busy environments such as restaurants or social gatherings.

The device also features large, easy-to-press buttons and comes with a companion receiver, enabling users to watch television or listen to conversations without needing additional accessories. Its lightweight, comfortable earpiece supports full-day wear, and the rechargeable system ensures practical, affordable accessibility.

Developed by OK Biotech, a medical device company with over 20 years of experience, the OKB OTC Hearing Aid demonstrates the company's commitment to user-centered innovation, combining technology and design to enhance the daily lives of older adults.

