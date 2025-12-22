Nan Yang Textile Group Honoured for Advanced Elitech 360° Fabric Technology

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nan Yang Textile Group has been honoured at the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2025, organized by Enterprise Asia, for the development of Elitech 360°, an advanced fabric technology designed to deliver optimal performance across a wide range of applications.

Elitech 360° is a lightweight, high-performance fabric engineered with true 360-degree stretch to enhance mobility in every movement. It combines a specially developed elastic synthetic yarn with a unique knitting technique to achieve a woven-like appearance and stretch without the use of spandex, enabling diverse garment applications. The fabric is quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant, and highly durable, maintaining its color and appearance even after more than 150 washes, while selected constructions provide permanent UV protection. Designed for easy care and long-lasting performance, Elitech 360° is well suited for active lifestyle, outdoor activities, and workwear, supporting comfort, functionality, and performance in any situation.

Innovation knows no bounds, and with Elitech 360°, fabric itself becomes a functional tool that enhances everyday movement, comfort, and sustainability. This recognition at IIA 2025 highlights Nan Yang Textile Group's leadership in developing advanced materials that meet the evolving demands of modern lifestyles and professional use—a milestone shared globally through PR Newswire, the awards' Official News Release Distribution Partner.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

