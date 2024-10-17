Oliver Wyman Appoints Matt Austen as Managing Partner, Head of Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman today announced the appointment of Matt Austen as Managing Partner, Head of Asia Pacific. Mr. Austen will assume his new role on October 21, 2024 and will be based in Singapore.

In his new position, Mr. Austen will be responsible for leading Oliver Wyman's business across all markets and practices in the Asia Pacific region. He will also join the global leadership team, reflecting the firm's commitment to expanding its presence and impact in the region.

Matt Austen

Mr. Austen rejoins Oliver Wyman from NatWest where he served as Group Director, Strategy, Corporate Development and Sustainability. He brings 30 years of consulting and executive experience to his new role, as well as a strong track record of leadership, having previously led Oliver Wyman's Financial Services Practice in Europe and having established the firm's Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) practice in Asia.

During his career, Mr. Austen has led several major institutions through a range of strategic and transformational situations. His work has included advising clients in pursuing organic and inorganic growth opportunities, as well as in responding to disruption whether driven by technology, competition, regulation, or the geo-political context.

Commenting on the appointment, Nick Studer, CEO of Oliver Wyman said, "We are thrilled to have Matt back at Oliver Wyman and leading our Asia Pacific business. His wealth of experience and proven track record as a consultant and as a senior executive will stand him in good stead in driving our firm's strategic initiatives in the region and in supporting our clients' evolving needs."

"I am delighted to be back at Oliver Wyman and to return to Asia-Pacific and am hugely excited by this new role. Our business is well-positioned to partner with our clients to succeed against the backdrop of the continued transformation of the region and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the region to deliver positive impact," said Matt Austen.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), is a management consulting firm combining deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise to help clients optimize their business, improve operations and accelerate performance. Marsh McLennan is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of $23 billion and more than 85,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit oliverwyman.com, or follow on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Oliver Wyman