Omi wraps up 2024 dating trends

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing insights from over 25,000 users aged 18 to 35 across key markets, Omi observes a shift in 2024 dating trends towards autonomous and intentional connections. This includes women taking the lead in dating dynamics and the integration of AI for safer dating experiences.

Women Leading the Way

Women are confidently reshaping the dating narrative, with 53% initiating conversations—a significant departure from tradition. Female-initiated chats last longer and are 26% more likely to result in successful match, such as ongoing conversations or in-person plans. This marks a pivotal move toward gender equality, highlighting the power of authenticity and boldness in forming connections.

Icebreakers Matter More Than Ever

Gone are the days of uninspired openers like "Hey". Personalized, creative icebreakers now take center stage, with openers especially those referencing to shared interests through Omi's Interest Tag. Paying attention to the other person's profile proves far more engaging, with thoughtful openers making conversations 31% more likely to develop into meaningful exchanges.

Back to Classic First Date

Singles are continuing to pritotize thoughtful first-date experience. Last year, economic challenges saw Gen Z redefining first-date norms, with grocery shopping emerging as a fun, budget-friendly alternative to traditional venues. This year, Omi's findings reveal a shift back to more classic preferences, with 42% favoring cafes for their relaxed atmosphere, 28% opting for outdoor activities, and 19% enjoying casual dining.

Prioritizing Genuine Connections

Gen Z daters are open to being "tagged" by shared interests rather than external attributes. In fact, 57% of Omi's Gen Z users fill out more than five tags, with a 21% higher preference among women. The algorithm behind Omi's interest tags analyzes hidden connections to bring like-minded individuals together. As Daniel Fok, Omi's Product Director, reveals: "With over three common interest tags, users can achieve an almost perfect match rate of nearly 100%."

AI in the Dating House

As the 2020s usher in a period of rapid AI development, 90% of users are open to using AI features to enhance their profiles or select photos. However, 62% express concerns about their photos and personal information being misused. Omi's tech team employs AI anti-spam strategies, locking and removing over 1500 high-risk accounts daily. Coupled with a 24-hour moderation team, we keep fraudulent activities to a mere 0.001%. Additionally, Omi has signed anti-fraud white papers with police in Taiwan, Malaysia, and other regions, pledging full cooperation in investigations to protect victims' rights.

About Omi App

Omi is a social network that allows you to date pleasantly and safely. No matter you are looking for true love, a date, a travel buddy, a board game companion, or just a chit chat, you can always come to Omi to find your group.

