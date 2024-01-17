Omi's Survey Unveils Emerging Dating Trends in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we usher in 2024, a significant number of young individuals are embracing the single life. Seeking to understand the intricate psyche and preferences of these singles, Omi, a prominent dating app in Southeast Asia, conducted an extensive survey among the single population in the region. Despite the unwavering demand for dating apps, subtle shifts in dating preferences have emerged, influenced by the economic ripples of inflation.

No More Masks!

In a world where first impressions hold paramount importance, both offline and on dating apps, Omi's survey reveals a fascinating insight. Over 63% of women candidly admit to swiping left on male users donning masks, with Nita from Malaysia expressing, "Nobody wants to date someone who hides their face. It gives off a lack of confidence and authenticity." The Omi team advises users to feature an unmasked photo as their primary profile picture. The secret to leaving a lasting impression? Smiling travel photos, endorsed by 64% of female users, emerge as a significant plus, fostering a genuine connection right from the start.

Grocery Shopping: A Novel Approach to Dating

Inflation's influence has instilled caution among users, with 18% of Omi users indicating that the economic downturn has affected their willingness to engage in offline dating. Simultaneously, grocery shopping has evolved into a new and embraced way of dating, particularly among Gen Z. Surprisingly, 31% of Gen Z Omi users prefer grocery shopping over traditional coffee meetups (25%). Yuni, a 21-year-old university student from Indonesia, remarks, "I like searching for discounted items in the grocery with the guy I'm dating. It's not only a way to save money but also a quicker way to find topics of conversation." Grocery shopping proves to be a budget-friendly alternative to expensive coffee meetups, offering a chance to witness each other's lifestyles in action—an experience that transcends the ordinary.

Slow Dating: Prioritizing Quality over Quantity

Generation Z is steering clear of dating games, opting for a more intentional approach with "slow dating," where quality takes precedence over quantity. An impressive 67% of Omi users express a desire for meaningful connections, marking a departure from the prevalent swipe-focused dating culture. Despite Omi's foundation in the swipe paradigm, users now invest more time in thoroughly exploring profiles beyond the initial swipes. Profiles on Omi showcase a 30% increase in character count and interest tags, illustrating a shift towards a more thoughtful and intentional dating experience.

Proximity Matters!

Many Omi users emphasize a strong preference for individuals residing nearby, aligning with the broader societal shift towards sustainability. Bios mentioning "let's meet up somewhere nearby" increased to 31% in 2023. The data suggests that users, motivated by environmental consciousness and a reluctance to traverse long distances, are actively seeking proximity in their pursuit of meaningful relationships in the post-pandemic dating landscape of 2023.

