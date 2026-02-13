Omics Empower Hong Kong Launches Xenium™ In Situ Spatial Transcriptomics Services

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omics Empower, a global life science service provider specializing in single-cell sequencing and spatial transcriptomics, announced that Xenium™ In Situ Spatial Transcriptomics services are now available at its Hong Kong Science Park laboratory.

Since the launch of the Hong Kong laboratory in July 2025, Omics Empower has supported research teams with local single-cell sequencing and spatial transcriptomics services. Faster processing helps preserve RNA integrity and cell viability, supporting high-quality single-cell data generation.

Xenium™, developed by 10x Genomics, enables direct detection and quantification of RNA within intact tissue while preserving tissue architecture, achieving single-cell and subcellular resolution. Omics Empower is the second laboratory in Hong Kong to operate the Xenium platform, further expanding local availability of high-resolution in situ spatial transcriptomics for applications including oncology, neuroscience, immunology, and translational research.

In addition to Xenium™, the Hong Kong laboratory also supports 10x Genomics Visium for whole-transcriptome spatial profiling, as well as Stereo-seq, developed by BGI Group. Together, these platforms cover a range of resolution and tissue-scale needs, allowing research teams to select the best approach based on study design and sample characteristics.

With local single-cell and spatial capabilities in Hong Kong, Omics Empower will continue to expand its regional footprint and support life science and multi-omics research across Asia-Pacific.

About Omics Empower

Omics Empower is a leading global life science service provider focused on cutting-edge technologies including single-cell sequencing and spatial transcriptomics. With a laboratory network across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Omics Empower supports cross-regional coordination and project delivery for research teams worldwide. To date, Omics Empower has supported 500+ peer-reviewed publications in single-cell and spatial omics, including studies published in Nature, Science, and Cell.

