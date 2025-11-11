OMNIBOT Showcases How Connectivity Expands Possibilities in Live Telesurgery at Chilean Urology Congress

-The live telesurgery took place during the XLVI Annual Congress of the Chilean Society of Urology, which also marked the Society's 100th anniversary. This procedure highlights how network connectivity is enabling new forms of surgical collaboration.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 46th Annual Congress of the Chilean Society of Urology held in Santiago, Dr. Marcelo Kerbebe, successfully performed a telesurgery using OMNIBOT, Reach Surgical's robotic-assisted system.

Operating remotely from the congress venue, Dr. Kerbebe used the OMNIBOT console to perform a partial nephrectomy on a patient at Clínica MEDS. The surgery was streamed live in high definition to the congress attendees, who observed OMNIBOT's precision, control and real-time responsiveness throughout the procedure.

"This successful surgery reinforces the feasibility of robotic telesurgery," said Dr. Kerbebe. "It opens new possibilities such as cross-regional remote surgical treatments and teleproctoring. As networking technology continues to advance, the opportunities ahead are immense."

This live demonstration marked the first telesurgery performed and streamed live at an academic medical congress in Latin America. It represents not only a milestone for the region but also a step forward in connected surgical collaboration. The achievement reflects growing confidence among surgeons and hospitals in adopting robotic telesurgery, as Reach Surgical continues to drive training and strengthen collaboration with healthcare professionals across Latin America.

Regulatory Notice: OMNIBOT is subject to local regulatory approvals.



