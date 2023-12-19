On-us Powers Swire Properties' Zero-Waste Initiative at White Christmas Street Fair 2023

HONG KONG, TAIPEI and SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On-us Company Limited ("On-us" or the "Company"), a leading B2B digital voucher solution provider, is thrilled to be supporting with Swire Properties for the innovative voucher pack solution at the White Christmas Street Fair 2023, themed "CHOCOLAND!". This collaboration highlights On-us's dedication to sustainability, in line with its focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) values.

On-us's voucher pack solutions allows marketers to distribute multiple vouchers at once, eliminating logistic and administrative efforts.

On-us is proud to be part of the zero-waste Christmas food and beverages (F&B) fair, emphasizing sustainability in every aspect. By introducing a digital voucher pack system, On-us empowers the event's eco-friendly initiative. Participants purchase digital voucher packs instead of paper vouchers, minimizing paper waste and promoting a more sustainable dining experience.

Dennis Shi, Founder & CEO of On-us shared, "We are delighted to partner with Swire Properties in creating a zero-waste festive celebration. Our commitment to environmental sustainability aligns perfectly with Swire Properties' vision. The digital F&B voucher pack not only reduces paper waste but also offers a seamless purchase and redemption experience for participants."

The voucher pack solution provides a full-cycle solution, seamlessly managing the creation, distribution, and redemption of e-vouchers. VIPs and staff receive e-vouchers through official omni-channel invitations, ensuring a convenient and secure delivery process. Whereas guests and visitors are able to purchase e-vouchers at the information centre, facilitating the sale and distribution of e-vouchers.

During the fair, over 15,000 vouchers were successfully redeemed, demonstrating the efficiency and seamless adoption of On-us's voucher pack solution. Not only does it provide immense support to the tickets administration, but it also eliminates the need for IT resources in voucher distribution or merchant redemption. The system supports immediate merchant onboarding and redemption through a user-friendly WebApp, accompanied by detailed redemption records for merchant billing—an all-in-one solution that connects and benefits merchants, marketer and consumer altogether.

This collaboration not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also enhances the overall participant experience. The seamless purchase and redeem process ensures a hassle-free journey for attendees, allowing them to focus on enjoying the festive atmosphere without the need for physical vouchers.

Dennis Shi emphasized, "By supporting Swire Properties' White Christmas Street Fair 2023, we aim to further expose our brand to the participants and showcase the efficiency and convenience of our voucher pack solution. We believe in providing not just a service but an experience that adds value to every event , all while offering substantial cost savings. Our voucher pack solution presents a remarkable 40 times reduction in carbon footprint emission compared to traditional digital and paper voucher methods."

Embracing sustainability and engagement in events, On-us enhances experiences like the White Christmas Street Fair 2023, envisioning broad applications for voucher packs in diverse settings. From cultural festivals to corporate gatherings and exhibition events, On-us's versatile voucher pack solution brings efficiency, convenience, and eco-friendliness to various occasions. If you are interested in how our voucher pack solutions fit into your event, book a demo here.

About On-us Company Limited

On-us Company Limited (On-us) is a consumer-minded B2B digital voucher solution provider. Equipped with application programming interfaces (APIs) for omni-channel distribution, On-us is an incentives ecosystem focused on delivering value and deepening customer relationships through customized messages and analysis of consumer behavioral data. Clients include marketers of global financial services providers, people management teams, blue chip property developers, non-profit organizations, and SMEs.

