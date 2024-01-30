On-us Takes Home Deloitte Technology Rising Star Company 2023 Hong Kong and Deloitte Technology Fast Outstanding Female Entrepreneur 2023

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On-us Company Limited ("On-us" or the "Company"), a leading B2B digital voucher solution provider, has achieved outstanding results at the 2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast & Rising Star Awards. On-us took home two awards—the Deloitte Technology Rising Star Company 2023 Hong Kong and Deloitte Technology Fast Outstanding Female Entrepreneur 2023.

On-us receiving the Deloitte Rising Star Company 2023 HK.

Globally recognized as "the Oscars for leading technology firms," the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 initiative originated in Silicon Valley in 1995 and is conducted annually in over 30 countries. Known for its rigorous assessment criteria and methodology, this program stands as one of the most impartial rankings for companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. On-us is proud to be among the distinguished winners, and these awards mark a significant milestone in the company's journey.

The Deloitte Technology Rising Star Company award is a validation to On-us's incentive-driven digital voucher solutions, enabled by a unique mix of FinTech and MarTech. With a focus on AI-powered technology and advanced data analytics, On-us remains at the forefront of delivering performance-based solutions that drive customer engagement and business growth. This recognition reinforces our position as a leader in the industry, motivating us to continue transforming the incentive space with our cross-disciplinary, innovative marketing solutions.

Dennis Shi, Founder & CEO of On-us shared, "We are incredibly honoured to receive not just one but two awards at the 2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast & Rising Star Awards. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at On-us. We extend our deepest gratitude to each member for their relentless efforts in propelling On-us to this momentous recognition."

Honnus Cheung, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-founder of On-us, who was awarded the Deloitte Technology Fast Outstanding Female Entrepreneur 2023, shared insights into the company's dedication to create more social value, " At On-us, we are committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity, particularly in the tech industry. The award is not just a recognition of individual achievement but also a reflection of our collective commitment to women in Tech. We are actively participating in mentoring and coaching programmes in the tech community in partnership with various university with the support from Cyberport and Hong Kong Science Park, grooming young talents and female leaders for the future. We firmly believe in providing equal opportunities and creating an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive."

As On-us continues to push the boundaries of innovation and redefine industry standards, these awards provide further motivation and affirmation of the company's commitment to excellence and social values. On-us looks forward to leveraging this recognition to strengthen its position in the industry and continue its trajectory of success.

