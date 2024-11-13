On-us Wraps Up FinTech Festival Tour with Visa, Poised for Strategic Expansion and Future Innovations

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE and TAIPEI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On-us is excited to announce the incredible success of its appearances at three of Asia's most prestigious FinTech events: Hong Kong FinTech Week, Taiwan FinTech Week, and the Singapore FinTech Festival 2024 with its diverse roles as both exhibitor and speaker, reinforcing its voices in the FinTech landscape.

On-us and Visa Team on SFF 2024 Demo Day

On-us Smart E-voucher transforms non-cashback benefits for Visa and businesses in a robust manner, significantly enhancing the cardholder experience across payment, selection, and reward recommendations—powered by On-us' platform and AI. It drastically reduces staff training time, shortens the merchant onboarding process, and enables real-time B2B payment settlement for merchants. The solution redefines digital incentives and sets new standards in reward-based marketing. Showcasing the groundbreaking solution to over 100,000 participants, On-us received enthusiastic interest from card schemes and credit card teams across the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

With a strategic focus on two emerging market opportunities—card schemes and exhibitions—On-us is poised to unlock a "blue ocean" for growth, forging new pathways in the loyalty space and empowering brands to deepen customer connections through smarter, data-driven incentives. Looking forward, On-us is excited to expand its reach within the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. Through its seamless, data-driven FinTech solution, On-us helps exhibitors boost foot traffic, onboard merchants, and rapidly enhance attendee engagement, unlocking unique values and new revenue streams in a short time.

Dennis Shi, Founder and CEO of On-us, remarked, "This collaboration with Visa is a milestone for On-us as we scale our vision globally, bringing cross-border incentive solutions to businesses around the world. We're grateful for our partners including Visa Accelerator Program, Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, Cyberport Hong Kong, and FinTech Space Taiwan for their invaluable support throughout the journey, and welcome businesses to explore how our versatile solutions can unlock unprecedented opportunities for client success."

Building on this momentum, On-us is excited to launch new features and deepen its strategic collaboration with Visa, that aimed at further enhancing customer loyalty and engagement, setting new and transformative benchmarks for digital incentives worldwide.

About On-us

On-us is a global B2B2C personalized e-voucher incentive platform leveraging FinTech and behavioral AI, designed to enhance consumer loyalty engagement and unlock maximum value for marketers, merchants and customers. Through omni-channel APIs and data-driven campaigns, we empower businesses to strengthen customer engagement while maximizing ROI. Trusted by financial services providers, people management teams, blue-chip property developers, non-profit organizations, and SMEs, our platform delivers sustainable sales growth and seamless integration, driving success across industries.

