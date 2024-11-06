Pioneering the Future of Loyalty Solutions: On-us Unveils Visa-Powered E-Voucher Solution at Singapore FinTech Festival 2024

Upon its debut, the smart e-voucher solution, developed through a collaboration between On-us and Visa, is set to redefine non-cashback reward propositions and drive innovative customer engagement globally.

HONG KONG, SINGAPORE and TAIPEI, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At On-us, we are proud to announce our collaboration with Visa, a global leader in digital payments in Singapore FinTech Festival 2024 (SFF), in developing a smart e-voucher solution that will enhance engagements with cardholders, especially for non-cashback reward propositions. The collaboration utilises the Visa Offers Platform (VOP) to deliver a cutting-edge solution, transforming loyalty programs and elevating customer engagement across the region.

This innovative solution simplifies rewards distribution and enhances loyalty campaigns, offering significant benefits for issuers, customers and merchants. By integrating with VOP, the solution enables seamless campaign enrolment with cardholders and automates transaction tracking for rewards campaigns, ensuring the right non-cashback rewards are issued to the right customers at the right time. It also streamlines campaign management with On-us' smart e-vouchers, that capture key campaign details and verify essential requirements, such as BIN code validation and minimum spend amount, on issuers' behalf. It eliminates extensive merchant training and manual eye-ball checking, lowering operation cost with our one-tap seamless touch approach. Moreover, merchants are paid immediately with virtual cards upon successful smart e-voucher redemption, boosting overall operational efficiency significantly and creating a smoother experience for all stakeholders.

"Followed our recognition as the only tech venture to win in the globally prestigious 2024 Visa Accelerator Program (APAC) 'Loyalty of the Future' category, we are thrilled to accelerate our solutions with the co-creation with Visa. By combining the powerful VOP with On-us' smart e-voucher technology, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for loyalty and rewards programs with global adaptability, driving customer loyalty that is more efficient, scalable, and rewarding for all. This solution can be tailored to different landscapes, like MICE, Exhibition, etc." said Dennis Shi, founder and CEO of On-us.

As the solution officially launched at the Singapore Fintech Festival, On-us and Visa are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what loyalty programs can achieve. This collaboration is just the beginning of a transformative shift in customer engagement, On-us will continue to expand our global presence and explore new ways to deliver exceptional value amidst the evolving digital trends. Connect with us to discover how our solution can elevate your loyalty strategy and shape the future of rewards worldwide.

