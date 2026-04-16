Splashing Joy and Reigniting Life at Summer Water Park in the Heart of Bangkok

BANGKOK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Bangkok, the global lifestyle destination in the heart of Bangkok, successfully hosted its "Summer Oneder 2026" campaign, offering thrilling travel, dining, and shopping experiences. The key highlight was "One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival," reigniting the rhythm of life amidst cascading waters and vibrant flora. The city's core was transformed into an immersive summer water park, blending the exhilaration of water, vivid colours, art, culture, and captivating music. Guests enjoyed an array of enticing summer promotions and live concerts featuring over 57 of Thailand's leading artists, performing across six consecutive days, from 10 to 15 April 2026. The event commenced with a spectacular opening performance, "THE AWAKENING OF WATER," portraying water as more than a source of joy, but as a vital force of life, the driving energy of the city, and a symbol of renewal.

One Bangkok Hosted “Sunsational Songkran Festival 2026” Splashing Joy and Reigniting Life at Summer Water Park in the Heart of Bangkok One Bangkok Hosted “Sunsational Songkran Festival 2026” Splashing Joy and Reigniting Life at Summer Water Park in the Heart of Bangkok One Bangkok Hosted “Sunsational Songkran Festival 2026” Splashing Joy and Reigniting Life at Summer Water Park in the Heart of Bangkok

The One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival encouraged visitors to immerse themselves in the rhythm of life, expressed through three core themes: Movement, symbolising the vibrant flow of water and diverse flora; Floral Expressions, representing the sustainable growth of our ecosystem and natural beauty; and Vibrant Energy, the luminous power that connects people through a curated selection of activities.

Refreshing Highlights and Activities Spanning Six Full Days:

The Sunsational Paradise at One Bangkok Park – A sprawling, vibrant water park designed for every family member to create unforgettable memories. The event featured several zones, including:

Installation : A magnificent installation of oversized, luminous flowers, enhanced by lighting that synchronised with the rhythm of water, a definitive festival highlight.

: A magnificent installation of oversized, luminous flowers, enhanced by lighting that synchronised with the rhythm of water, a definitive festival highlight. The Summer Rain Tunnel: A mist tunnel nestled amidst lush greenery, designed to interact with human movement, offering perfect refreshment without getting drenched and serving as an unmissable photo opportunity.

A mist tunnel nestled amidst lush greenery, designed to interact with human movement, offering perfect refreshment without getting drenched and serving as an unmissable photo opportunity. The Whimsical Water Park: A city-centre water playground, featuring "Little Bloom" for toddlers and "Sunshine Wave" for children up to 12 years old. All areas were managed under strict water quality and safety controls, with convenient shower and changing facilities provided.

A city-centre water playground, featuring for toddlers and for children up to 12 years old. All areas were managed under strict water quality and safety controls, with convenient shower and changing facilities provided. Sunset Grove: A tranquil poolside area, offering comfortable sun loungers and remote-controlled boats for playful enjoyment in the pool.

A tranquil poolside area, offering comfortable sun loungers and remote-controlled boats for playful enjoyment in the pool. Sunset Social Club: A chic and vibrant lounge zone, providing a stylish party atmosphere complete with refreshing beverages and delectable snacks.

A chic and vibrant lounge zone, providing a stylish party atmosphere complete with refreshing beverages and delectable snacks. Summer Sound Stage – Everyone was immersed in spectacular concerts featuring numerous celebrated artists on stage throughout the six days

Engage in Art, Culture, and Creative Workshops at The Storeys Square:

Summer Craft Studios: A vibrant hub of creativity, featuring a performance stage, a photobooth where guests were able to design mini CD album cover keychains using their photos, and a series of exciting workshops such as crafting vibrant paper flower bouquets, personalising favourite inhaler bottles with charming stickers and adornments, or painting bright, imaginative fans. Additionally, everyone could capture lasting memories dressed in traditional Thai costumes at the Vintage Photo Studio by Chaya Nitikorn.

A vibrant hub of creativity, featuring a performance stage, a photobooth where guests were able to design mini CD album cover keychains using their photos, and a series of exciting workshops such as crafting vibrant paper flower bouquets, personalising favourite inhaler bottles with charming stickers and adornments, or painting bright, imaginative fans. Additionally, everyone could capture lasting memories dressed in traditional Thai costumes at the Vintage Photo Studio by Chaya Nitikorn. Visitors enjoyed live performances from "Troops" in enchanting floral costumes and live music from famous artists.

Guests also discovered the "Floral Blessing Garden", a serene spot for traditional Buddha bathing, intended to bring good fortune, was available at the Activation Zone, G Floor, The Storeys, throughout the festival.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.onebangkok.com. Alternatively, follow our social media pages: Facebook: One Bangkok, Facebook: One Bangkok Retail, IG: parade.onebangkok, IG: thestoreys.onebangkok, and Line: @onebangkokretail.

About One Bangkok

One Bangkok is the largest holistically integrated district in The Heart of Bangkok. With an investment value of THB 120 billion on a total land area of 108 rai (42.7 acres), One Bangkok has been developed to hold a place in the hearts of all and support Bangkok in becoming one of the world's new influential global cities and thus the "Heart of Bangkok". Located at the corner of Wireless and Rama 4 Roads with direct linkages to the city's burgeoning mass transit systems, One Bangkok comprises workplaces which elevates work-life quality, a rhythmic retail experience, luxury residences, hotels with the finest hospitality, a world-class LIVE entertainment arena, the presence of art and culture, and a vast, welcoming public realm that covers 50 rai (19.7 acre) of the district.

As a well-equipped smart city with sustainable infrastructure, One Bangkok is the first project to be awarded with LEED for Neighbourhood Development Platinum certification in Thailand with an aim to achieve WELL Building Standard to support human health and wellness.

For more information about One Bangkok, please visit www.onebangkok.com.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multinational investor-developer-operator of real estate products and services. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$39.7 billion as at 30 September 2025.

Frasers Property operates across five asset classes: industrial & logistics, retail, commercial & business parks, residential and hospitality. Its businesses span Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in 20 countries.

The Group is the sponsor of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, listed on the SGX-ST, as well as Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Guided by its purpose of inspiring experiences and creating places for good, the Group promotes an ESG framework that supports long-term value creation through focus areas such as transparent governance, sustainable finance, inclusive communities and reducing our carbon emissions. Frasers Property aims to deliver lasting shared value for its customers, people, investors and communities, while fostering a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited

TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited (TCC Assets), established in 2013, is a fully integrated property development company, with a registered capital of 30 billion baht. It is part of the TCC Group, one of the most well-known companies in Thailand. TCC Assets' investment model focuses on creating added value to assets through product and service development. TCC Assets, subsidiary company, and affiliated company focus on the development of residential real estate projects, office building and retail space, along with hotel business and services related to IT.

For more information on TCC Assets, please visit www.tccassets.com

SOURCE One Bangkok