One Billion Dollar Investment is Unveiled, The Stardream Lake Area Will Soon Be Transformed into a High-end Leisure Resort in Cambodia Dara Sakor

KOH KONG, Cambodia, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days ago, a grand development project with a total investment of one billion dollars was officially launched in the scenic Dara Sakor - Stardream Lake area. This project aims to transform Stardream Lake and its surrounding area into a high-end leisure resort of Dara Sakor integrating luxury vacation, cultural experience and ecological livability, heralding that the area will soon become a new benchmark of the international coastal ideal city, and will become the CBD of Dara Sakor - Stardream Lake - Dara Sakor Business Demonstration Area.

Dara Sakor - Stardream Lake project, as a model of a comprehensive tourist resort project, its planning is exquisite, the layout of the rational is remarkable. The project is centered on the multi-level spatial structure of "one ring, two centers, two axes, two belts, three cores and six districts", aiming to create a fully functional and distinctive tourism and vacation complex.

As one of the highlights of the project, the European Cultural Community will authentically recreate classical European architectural styles and street scenes. The solemnity of the cathedral, the bustle of the pedestrian plaza, the allure of the food street, the romance of the Venetian water street and the hustle and bustle of the bar night market will all be brought to life here. Visitors do not need to travel to Europe, they can also feel the strong European cultural atmosphere and taste the exotic flavor in the east.

The Buddhist themed park - Ten Thousand Buddha Temple is another tranquil and peaceful scene. Inside the park, there are temples of ten ASEAN countries plus China, Japan and South Korea, the statue of Mazu is solemn, and the Peace Square is spacious and open. It is not only a place where religious culture meets, but also a holy place for people to seek spiritual support and cultivate themselves.

The Recreation Resort is tailor-made for people who seek physical and mental health as well as leisure and wellness. The recreation community is comfortable and quiet, the B&B street is cozy and elegant, the cultural and creative street is full of creativity and vitality, and and the food street brings together delicacies from all over the world. Whether it is for rehabilitation or leisure vacation, this place can meet the diversified needs of tourists.

The coastal tourism resort has functional areas such as integrated reception, coffee shop, sea sports club, cuisine from all over the world, integrated retail, coffee bar, duty-free store, listening to the sea villa display area, house display area, apartment display area and cable car. Among them, the 3 hectares of land on the seafront enjoys a 5-year free right of use, subject to construction planning and subsequent operation in accordance with the recommendations of the COASTAL CITY DEVELOPMENT GROUP.

In addition, the unique powdered milk beach will recreate the tropical beach scene, providing visitors with a pure and comfortable seaside leisure place. To emphasize the concept of ecological and sustainable development, the project also includes a central oasis park, which is intended to provide a "green lung" for the city and a place of recreation for citizens and visitors.

Stardream Lake has always attracted people with its serene natural beauty, but in recent years, with the rapid development of the surrounding area and the rise of tourism, the existing facilities have gradually failed to meet the needs of tourists. Therefore, this time, Stardream Lake will be completely upgraded in order to create an international first-class leisure and vacation destination and to promote the development of local tourism and economy.

