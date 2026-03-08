One Man One Land: Centuries-Old Huizhou Folk Customs, a Rural Heritage in Light and Shadow

BEIJING, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by CRI Online:

The vivid charm of Huizhou's century-old intangible cultural heritage comes alive on screen! One Man One Land, an online film focusing on China's Huizhou intangible cultural heritage, is officially released. With the most simple lens language, it unlocks the cultural veins of Huizhou villages and tells the warmth and perseverance of eastern rural life.

Set against the backdrop of the "Forty Peers' Shrine Festival", a century-old intangible cultural heritage inherited in Jixi County, Anhui Province, the film tells a heartwarming story of Li Yan, a live-in son-in-law. Tasked with a crucial mission at the key moment of the shrine festival ritual, he grows from initial timidity and hesitation to bravely taking on the important role of the ritual organizer, ultimately achieving self-growth and responsibility. The creative team filmed on location in Huizhou's villages, faithfully restoring traditional rituals such as board dragon making, New Year pig sacrifice and community gift distribution. It perfectly blends the mortal fireworks of Huizhou villages with the solemnity of the century-old folk customs, presenting the unique lingering charm of Huizhou's rural areas at a glance.

Without deliberate dramatic conflicts, the film narrates gently with delicate images, embodying the traditional eastern humanistic spirits of benevolence, righteousness, courage, propriety, wisdom and faith in every rural detail. The authentic performances of the villagers make the warmth of clan inheritance and the sincerity of neighborhood companionship even more touching. They also bring the century-old folk customs out of books, turning them into a vivid living heritage passed down from generation to generation, and fully demonstrating the profound heritage of Huizhou culture.

As an outstanding cultural film rooted in eastern rural China, it reflects the bigger picture through small details, recording the protection and inheritance of traditional folk customs in Chinese villages. More than a window to explore Huizhou culture, it breaks the boundaries of regions and cultures with a heartwarming human story, letting the world see the perseverance of eastern rural China and feel the endless vitality and unique charm of China's intangible cultural heritage.

