One-Stop Access to the Full China-U.S. Tech Landscape -- Harvest Global Investments' G2 Tech 50 ETF Commences Trading

HONG KONG, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harvest Global Investments Limited ("HGI") announced that the Harvest G2 Tech 50 ETF (Stock Code: 3169) was officially listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"), making it one of the first ETFs in the Hong Kong market to simultaneously focus on core technology assets in both China and the United States, offering investors a one-stop solution to access the core assets of the two major global technology innovation hubs.

The listing ceremony was held at HKEX. Ms. Fiona Tse, Associate Director of the Investment Products Division of the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"); Mr. Song Guo, Chief Compliance Officer of Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd; Mr. Charlie Chen, Chief Executive Officer of HGI; Ms. Yiqian Jiang, Chief Investment Officer of HGI; Mr. Kevin Shu, Chief Marketing Officer of HGI; along with partners from government and commercial institutions, including Ms. Vanessa Wang, Head of APAC at DWS Investments Hong Kong Ltd.; Mr. Le Kang, Vice President of China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited and Chairman of China Life Trustees Limited; Mr. Henry Li, Chief Executive Officer of China Life Trustees Limited; Mr. Andrew Law, Chief Executive Officer of BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited; and Mr. Yang Xu, Global Partner of Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited, jointly attended the listing ceremony to officially mark the commencement of public market trading of the Harvest G2 Tech 50 ETF.

Ms. Fiona Tse, Associate Director of the Investment Products Division of SFC, remarked at the listing ceremony: "Harvest G2 Tech 50 ETF tracks the Solactive Harvest Tiger G2 Tech 50 Select Index, with its core investments in Chinese tech companies listed in Hong Kong and tech firms listed in the US. The launch of this ETF will offer more diversified and flexible investment options to both local and global investors, and further advance Hong Kong's development as an international asset management center."

Mr. Charlie Chen, CEO of HGI, remarked at the listing ceremony: "AI is currently driving a new global technology cycle, with the Chinese and American technology ecosystems demonstrating a clear pattern of complementary strengths and collaborative division of labor. HGI launched this product precisely to bridge innovation across both markets, providing investors with an efficient, one-stop tool to access core technology assets in China and the U.S. As a cross-border asset manager, HGI remains client-centric and committed to delivering transparent and efficient global allocation solutions. Looking ahead, HGI will continue to deepen its presence in the Hong Kong market, leveraging professional expertise to accompany investors in sharing the long-term dividends of technological innovation and industrial upgrading."

Complementary China-U.S. Tech Landscape Fuels Rising Cross-Market Allocation Demand

Since 2025, the global technology industry has been evolving at an accelerated pace: NVIDIA's market capitalization briefly surpassed US$5 trillion in U.S. equities, while the emergence of DeepSeek reignited market confidence in China's AI industry, driving a strong recovery in Hong Kong's technology sector. Looking ahead to 2026, the combined capital expenditure forecast for the four major U.S. tech giants is projected to reach approximately US$650 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of around 60%, while Chinese technology companies continue to ramp up AI R&D investment.

Against this backdrop, China and the United States have each developed distinct competitive advantages in the current technology cycle — the U.S. excels in foundational technology ecosystems such as semiconductors and core software. At the same time, China has developed deep industrial capabilities across application areas such as internet platforms, consumer electronics, and new energy. The two technology ecosystems are complementary and co-evolving, making the question of how to transcend single-market limitations and simultaneously capture the technology dividends from both markets a key allocation topic for investors.

One-Stop Access to China-U.S. Tech Leaders — Among HKEX's First ETFs of Its Kind

As an innovative product designed to meet market demand, the Harvest G2 Tech 50 ETF seeks to closely track the Solactive Harvest Tiger G2 Tech 50 Select Index. This index innovatively brings together 50 of the world's most influential technology companies into a single investment portfolio, comprising 30 Hong Kong-listed Chinese technology leaders and 20 U.S.-listed global technology giants[1],forming a complementary structure of "U.S. hardcore technology + Hong Kong tech application vitality."

The fund's portfolio spans multiple key areas in the current technology wave: in AI computing power and infrastructure, it covers U.S. computing power leaders such as NVIDIA, Broadcom, and AMD, as well as Hong Kong-listed names including SMIC and Lenovo Group; in internet platforms and software ecosystems, it brings together global technology giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Meta, alongside China's leading platform companies including Tencent, Alibaba, and Meituan; in on-device applications and consumer electronics, it includes Apple as well as Xiaomi Group and Sunny Optical, which stand to benefit from AI-driven hardware upgrades; and in intelligent manufacturing and new energy, it features Tesla, BYD, XPeng Motors, and Horizon Robotics — leaders in embodied intelligence and autonomous driving.

By integrating different markets and technology segments into a single investment portfolio, this ETF provides investors with a cross-market technology-themed allocation tool that diversifies single-market risk while participating in the long-term development trends of the global technology industry.

HGI stated that it will continue to deepen the integration of its parent company, Harvest Fund Management's, platform strengths and will carry out comprehensive cooperation across multiple dimensions, including investment research, products, sales, and client services. HGI is committed to seizing the broad opportunities presented by policy mechanisms such as Stock Connect, providing investors in Hong Kong, mainland China, and around the world with a rich array of products, diversified asset allocation, and agile cross-border investment services, while striving to deliver sustainable returns.

About Harvest Global Investments Co., Ltd.

Established in Hong Kong in 2008, Harvest Global Investments Limited ("HGI") is a subsidiary of Harvest Fund Management. As the core platform for the group's international business, HGI holds Licenses Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) issued by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong. Leveraging the robust strength and brand heritage of its parent company, HGI provides global investors with comprehensive asset management solutions across equities, fixed income, index, and multi-asset strategies.

[1] The selection and weighting of the index constituents are reviewed and adjusted periodically in accordance with the index methodology.

IMPORTANT: Investment involves risks, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance or any prediction or forecast is not indicative of future results. Investors should read the offering documents of Harvest G2 Tech 50 ETF (the "Sub-Fund") for further details, including the risk factors, before investing. Investors should not base investment decisions on this material alone. Investors should note:

The Sub-Fund's investments are concentrated in China (including Hong Kong SAR) and the United States. The value of the Sub-Fund may be more volatile than that of a fund having a more diverse portfolio of investments and may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the relevant sector.

The Index is a new index. The Sub-Fund may be riskier than other exchange traded funds tracking more established indices with longer operating history.

Risks associated with financial derivative instruments (the "FDIs") include counterparty/credit risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, volatility risk and over-the-counter transaction risk. FDIs are susceptible to price fluctuations and higher volatility. The leverage element/component of an FDI can result in a loss significantly greater than the amount invested in the FDI by the Sub-Fund. Exposure to FDIs may lead to a high risk of significant loss by the Sub-Fund.

Investors of Listed and Unlisted Classes of Units are subject to different pricing and dealing arrangements. The NAV per Unit of each of the Listed and Unlisted Classes of Units may be different due to different fees and cost applicable to each class. The trading hours of SEHK applicable to the Listed Class of Units in the secondary market, the dealing deadlines in respect of the Listed and/or Unlisted Classes of Units in the primary market, may be all different. In view of the differences in fee and cost arrangements between the Listed and Unlisted Classes, the NAV per Unit of each of the Listed Class of Units and Unlisted Classes of Units may also be different.

The Sub-Fund is subject to general investment risk, passive investment risk, mega-capitalisation companies risk, currency risk and distributions out of or effectively out of capital risks.

The Sub-Fund is authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong ("SFC"). Such authorization does not imply official recommendation by the SFC.

Investment involves risks, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance or any prediction or forecast is not indicative of future results. Investors should read the offering documents for further details, including the risk factors, before investing. Investment returns not denominated in HKD/USD are exposed to exchange rate fluctuations. This material is published by Harvest Global Investments Limited and has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong.

Index Provider Disclaimer

Solactive AG ("Solactive") is the licensor of the Solactive Harvest Tiger G2 Tech 50 Select Index (the "Target Index"). The financial instruments that are based on the Target Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability of investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy, and/or completeness of the Target Index; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Target Index. Solactive reserves the right to change the methods of calculation or publication with respect to the Target Index. Solactive shall not be liable for any damages, including, without limitation, any loss of profits or business, or any special, incidental, punitive, indirect or consequential damages suffered or incurred as a result of the use of (or the inability to use) the Target Index.

SOURCE Harvest Global Investments Limited