OnTime's 2025 Annual Results Announcement: Revenue Surges 114.6% as Profitability Accelerates, Gross Profit Jumps 395.3%

GUANGZHOU, China and SHENZHEN, China and HONG KONG, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, OnTime, a leading mobility technology and service company in China, announced its annual results for the fiscal year 2025. During the reporting period, the company's key financial metrics showed broad-based improvement, with total revenue reaching RMB5.286 billion, a year-on-year increase of 114.6%. Annual order volume and transaction value both more than doubled, while net profit improved by 48.1%. Gross profit for the period stood at RMB628 million, up 395.3% from a year earlier, with gross margin doubling to 11.9%.

The results reflect OnTime's dual strengths of rapid business expansion and sustained operational improvement. The company's core ride-hailing business continued to expand steadily, with order volume climbing 106.2%. Technology services revenue surged 487.4%, with a gross margin of 14.8%. The Robotaxi business scaled up operations, and AI data services have moved into commercial deployment across a range of scenarios, forming a new driver of future growth for the company.

Strong Performance Growth and Improved Profitability

Revenue Up 114.6%, Gross Profit Nearly Quintuples



Total revenue rose from RMB2.463 billion in 2024 to RMB5.286 billion, an increase of 114.6%. This performance was driven largely by deeper partnerships with third-party mobility platforms, as well as its regional expansion, which increased transaction value for mobility services from RMB2.979 billion to RMB6.426 billion.

Notably, the company's profitability saw a significant improvement in 2025. Gross profit rose from RMB127 million in 2024 to RMB628 million, a year-on-year increase of 395.3%. Gross margin expanded from 5.1% to 11.9%, a jump of 6.8 percentage points, while net profit improved by 48.1%.

OnTime's main businesses include mobility services, technology services (including AI data and model solutions and high-precision maps), and vehicle sales and maintenance services. All three segments recorded double-digit gross margins in 2025.

The company noted that higher user traffic, which drove increased order volume, together with other factors, contributed to the improvement in gross margin for mobility services from 5.0% to 11.7%.

Economies of Scale Drive Operational Efficiency Gains

Order Volume and Transaction Value Double; Multiple Expense Items Post Double-Digit Declines

Data show that in 2025, OnTime's core business operations recorded broad-based momentum. For mobility services, annual order volume reached 233 million, up 106.2% year-on-year. Transaction value rose to RMB6.426 billion, a roughly 115.7% gain, while average transaction value per order edged up from RMB26.4 to RMB27.6.

As the company's main revenue source, mobility services generated RMB5.097 billion in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 131.8%. These figures reflect how OnTime—focusing on core markets through a "ripple model," enhancing operational efficiency, and replicating that model in new regions—is delivering measurable commercial results.

Even as the business scaled rapidly, OnTime continued to strengthen cost controls, with multiple expense lines declining by double digits—a sign that scale is already translating into operational leverage. According to the announcement, general and administrative expenses fell 18.1% year on year to RMB111 million, while finance costs dropped 48.9% to RMB905,000.

Robotaxi Fleet Expands Significantly

AI + Data Emerges as New Growth Engine

As part of OnTime's second growth curve, the Robotaxi business made significant progress in 2025. The company operates a hybrid model combining traditional ride-hailing with Robotaxi services, ensuring a consistent user experience while enabling the commercial deployment of autonomous driving technology.

On March 19, OnTime announced a major upgrade to its Robotaxi operations, with the fleet it oversees growing to approximately 600 vehicles. Under its "Robotaxi+" plan, OnTime intends to collaborate with partners to build a Robotaxi fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles over the next five years, extend operations to 100 cities, and invest RMB1 billion to establish 1,000 maintenance networks across those cities to support the operation and maintenance of up to 100,000 Robotaxis.

OnTime's technology services business posted revenue of RMB160 million, a substantial year-on-year increase of 487.4%, making it the company's fastest-growing business segment, with a gross margin of 14.8%.

According to company disclosures, AI data service products and solutions accounted for the majority of the revenue in this segment.

OnTime Data, a full-stack AI data production, service and management platform, has already been deployed across AI use cases in several key industries, including autonomous driving, intelligent cockpits, large language models, consumer electronics, financial services, healthcare, and research.

OnTime said it will continue to channel resources into its technology services business, supporting the company's long–term growth.

SOURCE OnTime